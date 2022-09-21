DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 3: $200 bonus with a win

September 21, 2022
A valuable DraftKings promo code has been rolled out for bettors to use for Week 3 of the NFL season. Our links will automatically apply the promo code, which will speed up the registration process.
You can place a $5 moneyline bet on an NFL game with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in free bets if your wager wins. This is in addition to any winnings from the bet itself.
DraftKings offers many NFL betting bonuses, free-to-play games, and is one of the best apps to use for live betting. Week 3 of the season will start on Thursday night with the Steelers vs. Browns.
An early win bonus can be used to secure your winnings from a moneyline bet. If you place a moneyline wager on either team, the bet will win if that team ever has a seven-point lead. So, it doesn't matter if the other team goes on to make a comeback and win. There is a game parlay promo for a 100% profit boost. Plus, your same game parlay on Thursday will be risk-free.
The Monday night matchup will be between the Cowboys and Giants. The Giants are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016. And the Cowboys won last week with Cooper Rush behind center. He will have to continue to keep Dallas within reach in the NFC East until Dak Prescott returns.
If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.
PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.