August 03, 2023

Drexel University basketball player found dead on campus

Terrence Butler, a rising junior in the School of Engineering, was found unresponsive in his campus apartment

Terrence Butler, center, a Drexel University basketball player, was found dead in his campus apartment Wednesday morning, school officials say. Above, he is shown after signing his letter of intent.

Terrence Butler, a forward on Drexel University's men's basketball team, was found dead on campus on Wednesday morning.

Butler, a rising junior in Drexel's School of Engineering, was found unresponsive inside his campus apartment, university officials said. His cause of death has not been made public. 

The 6-foot-7 Maryland native was well-known and well-liked on campus, both on and off the basketball court, 6ABC reported

For Butler, basketball was more than just his competitive sport of choice – it was a family affair. Butler's two older sisters, Tasia and Tiara, are also college basketball players, according to his university bio. Butler is survived by his sisters and his parents, Terrence and Dena. 

During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Butler was selected to the Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Colonial Athletic Conference.

Butler appeared in one game as a freshman before suffering an injury. As a sophomore, he played in seven games, shooting 2-for-3 and grabbing nine rebounds. 

Butler graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland. He was a 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available. 

Drexel University basketball player found dead on campus
