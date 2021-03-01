More News:

March 01, 2021

Chicks begin hatching on New Jersey's Duke Farms Bald Eagle Cam

Livestream in Somerset County offers rare glimpse into nest

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Eagles
Duke Farms Eagle Cam Duke Farms/YouTube

The Duke Farms Eagle Cam, now in its 14th season in New Jersey, reaches 12 million viewers who love to observe the birds in their natural habitat. Three eggs were laid in the nest in 2021. One of them has already hatched, and the other two may follow in the next several days.

Wildlife enthusiasts will have a chance to see bald eagle chicks hatch in the coming days on New Jersey's Duke Farms Eagle Cam livestream.

The Hillsborough, Somerset County-based eagle cam has been an annual favorite among eagle observers. Some 12 million viewers have tuned in since it launched in 2008.

Three eggs were laid earlier this year — on Jan. 17, Jan. 20 and Jan. 23. The first of the eggs hatched Feb. 26, meaning the other two are due over the coming week, if they are viable. 

Duke Farms spans nearly 1,000 acres and aims to be a leader in environmental stewardship and preservation of natural habitats. 

Staff at the farm discovered the first nest in 2004 and have been tracking the number of chicks that fledge every year. The first camera went up at the farm in 2008. It was moved to a new nest tree in 2013 after the original nest was damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The camera was destroyed by lightning in 2016 and has since been replaced by a camera with infrared light for night viewing. 

Twenty-five eagle chicks have been raised and fledged from Duke Farms since 2005, including two in 2020. 

When the chicks first hatch, they're covered in white fuzz and are frequently fed and tended to by their parents as they begin to resemble immature bald eagles. 

It takes a chick 10-12 weeks to fledge (or fly). Like the adults, the chicks are typically banded before they fledge and have been observed later in Maryland, Connecticut and Maine, though sometimes they die as a result of natural competition in new habitats. 

Bald eagle populations across much of the northeast, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, have made a significant comeback since their near-disappearance in the 1980s. 

The federal government removed bald eagles from the endangered list in 2007, but the breeding population in New Jersey still remains endangered and has the state's highest level of protection. 

In Pennsylvania, bald eagles are no longer endangered, but they remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.

Lucky viewers of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam may have a chance to see two more eggs hatch over the next week, and should keep an eye on Duke Farms on Twitter for updates on the status of the chicks. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Eagles New Jersey Somerset County Animals Bald Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2021 draft prospect review: Ohio State QB Justin Fields
030121JustinFields

Health News

Delco company says its UVC device can kill the coronavirus within seconds
UVC Device The Hurricane

TV

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler slam HFPA's lack of diversity, nominations during Golden Globes opening monologue
Golden Globe Awards

Sponsored

John McMullen: Forget drafting a QB — Eagles need to address the WR spot first
Smith-Waddle_030121_usat

Business

Two Philly Black-owned businesses selected for Sixers' program supporting local minority establishments
76ers Buy Black program

Food & Drink

International Women's Day dinner features dishes from women-led restaurants
Dinner by women-led restaurants Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved