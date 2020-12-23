More News:

December 23, 2020

Pennsylvania eagle cam goes live for seventh season in Hanover

An accompanying blog by a raptor expert will follow along with video highlights and photos

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bald Eagles
Pennsylvania EagleCam 2021 Source/HDOnTap

The eagle cam in Hanover, Pennsylvania, is in its seventh season and will offer 24-7 footage from the nest at Codorus State Park.

Fans of Pennsylvania's annual eagle cam livestreams can now tune in again to keep an eye on the nest in Hanover, where a seventh season of bird-watching got underway this week.

The Hanover stream, fixed on a nest at Codorus State Park, is one of two eagle cams managed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in partnership with HDOnTap and Comcast Business. The other one, the Farm Country Eagle Cam does not yet have a date set to go live for the 2021 season.

The 24-7 stream in Hanover offers two different views and is accompanied by a blog by raptor biologist Zoey Greenberg, who offers educational insights, video highlights and photos from the nest.

"This is one of our most popular live cameras," HDOnTap co-founder Tiffany Sears said. "Since 2015, viewers have enjoyed ​over 40 million hours of 24-7, live HD video​ and audio from the nest, as well as daily time-lapse clips on screens worldwide."

Viewers have been somewhat disappointed during the last two seasons. No chicks hatched after a clutch of two eggs were deemed unviable.

Bald eagle populations have recovered impressively in the last 15 years in the northeastern United States. They're no longer endangered in Pennsylvania, but they remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.

"The resurgence of bald eagles in Pennsylvania represents one of the greatest conservation success stories in the country," said Steve Smith, director of the game commission's Bureau of Information and Education. "It's a product of decades of planning and hard work by Game Commission staff. We are excited for this opportunity to once again bring this pair into homes and schools across the country through the livestream."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Bald Eagles Hanover Animals Pennsylvania Philadelphia Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
122020JalenHurts2

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and the Eagles' quarterback drama may never end
Jalen-Hurts-eagles-celebration_122020_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved