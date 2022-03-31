Dunkin' opens Philly region’s first digital-only store in Cherry Hill

Residents of the Philadelphia region who run on Dunkin' coffee and donuts can now do away with the traditional method of ordering at the counter.

The retail chain opened a digital-only location this week in Cherry Hill, meaning that customers don't have to place their order with a cashier anymore. The store will only fill orders that are placed digitally, either in advance via the company's mobile app or at an in-store kiosk.

The 2,070 square-foot store has replaced a traditional counter with three digital kiosks where customers can place their orders. Orders can only be paid for with a credit, debit or Dunkin' gift card.

Items ordered via the mobile app or the in-store kiosk will be ready for contactless pickup at a designated location in the shop.

Dunkin's digital-only location will sport two traditional drive-thru lanes. Indoor seating and complimentary Wi-Fi will also be available to guests.

While the ordering process may be new to customers, the menu will look the same. Dunkin's full offering of coffee, donuts and other beverages and food will be available for purchase.

The store will employ about 40 people, which Dunkin' says is consistent with staffing at locations that still offer traditional order-taking. Employees will instead be tasked with fulfilling orders more quickly to provide a seamless and expedited experience to customers.

The new shop at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Rd. will be open daily from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

The rollout of Dunkin's digital-only store is part of a larger expansion effort by the company. The retail chain has opened more than two dozen nontraditional stores over the past two years, according to Restaurant Dive. Dunkin' has specifically targeted airports, hotels, hospitals, casinos and convention centers.

Dunkin' opened its first digital-only shop in Boston in August as part of an effort to provide customers with a more efficient and convenient experience.

Before Dunkin' was purchased and delisted by Inspire Brands in late 2020, more than a fifth of the company's total sales stemmed from digital orders. Inspire Brands also owns popular restaurant chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Jimmy John's and Arby's.

Dunkin' has joined a growing number of quick-service restaurants that are experimenting with digitally-focused locations. Starbucks, McDonald's and Burger King have all implemented similar features at some of their locations, such as drive-thru only options, in-store order and payment kiosks and contactless pickup areas.