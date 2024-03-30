Eagles 2024 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might select. As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Beebe has played LT, RT, LG, and RG at KSU, but his forever home in the NFL will likely be at guard, with maybe some cross-training at center. He has a squatty body type at 6'4, 335, and he is able to effectively anchor against bull rushes, but his lack of length is always going to be prohibitive on the edge at the NFL level.

Beebe can move defenders with his pure strength and the line of scrimmage, but I was surprised by his ability to get on the move. He doesn't give off "athlete" vibes just to look at him, but this dude is fun to watch getting to the second level and burying linebackers and defensive backs.

Kneeland's production isn't super impressive (12.5 career sacks), but he has decent enough size (6'3, 268) and obvious athletic traits. Maxx Crosby was a traits-based prospect from a smaller school who has become an elite pro.

Kneeland is currently No. 48 on Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 list . He is explosive:

The Eagles love them some versatile offensive linemen, and with Cam Jurgens moving to center in the near future, the Eagles will need a new starter at RG. Maybe that's 2023 draftee Tyler Steen. Maybe it's someone else. Either way the team needs to replenish its OL depth with versatile players. Day 2 guy.

Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays.



Smith's career stats aren't eye-popping. His best season was in 2023, when he had 53 catches for 795 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs, but he was a standout during Senior Bowl practices.

Source: Ryan Fowler.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6'2, 230)

Cooper had a breakout season for Texas A&M in 2023, filling up the stat sheet with 84 tackles (17 for loss), 8 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He has good length, he's explosive, he's physical, and he's fun to watch. The play at the 0:34 mark is special:



He also has some ability in coverage:

The Eagles spent third-round picks on Davion Taylor in 2020 and Nakobe Dean in 2022. Taylor busted and Dean has been a disappointment so far.

Cooper won't get out of the second round, and he could maybe even sneak into Round 1.

Source: Ryan Fowler.

Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan (6'6, 309)

Zinter was a First-Team All American at RG for Michigan this season, but he broke his fibula and tibia in a win over Ohio State, ending his season. They were "clean breaks," so Zinter should be ready to go for training camp. He played his entire career at RG, and could be a reliable starter in the pros. He was a key piece on a great Michigan offensive line who is a brawler in the run game, and who has good length in pass pro.





There are a couple knocks:

• Zinter won't remind anyone of Jason Kelce athletically. He's just OK in that regard.

• As noted above, his entire college career was spent at RG, so he's lacking in versatility. If you draft him and slot him in at guard and he hits, cool. If he doesn't hit as a starter, he won't have much value as a backup either because he is probably a guard only.



If Zinter can be had at a discount because of his injury and his lack of versatility, then he would make sense, and could possible start out of the gate at RG.



Source: Ryan Fowler.

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (6'1, 237)

Wallace came in at No. 11 on The Athletic's freaks list:

The former high school track star — who once jumped 23-4 1/4 inches to break a school record that stood for 44 years and also won the state weightlifting title with a 335-pound power clean — is now up to 242 pounds, but still runs 22 MPH on the GPS and vertical-jumps 38.5 inches. His power clean is now up to 380 and he squats almost 600.

In seven games this season for Kentucky, Wallace has 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an INT, and a forced fumble. He is a good run defender and blitzer. A little taste from his game against Missouri last season:

I like his fit in the Eagles' defense as a WILL linebacker, and an immediate contributor on special teams.

Source: Andrew DiCecco.

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (6'3, 254)

Robinson's game is all about speed, and he landed at No. 9 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.

He clocked a 4.47 40 this offseason and ran a quicker shuttle, 4.22. He also broad-jumped 10-7 and bench-pressed 400 pounds.

You can see that speed here:

He also crushed the Combine in February:

Despite his athletic traits, Robinson had just 11.5 sacks in 30 career games. And at 6'3, 254, he's certainly not small, but he also doesn't have a hulking frame, like, say, Lukas Van Ness, for example, who went 13th overall despite a lack of impressive career production.

If Robinson were to fall to the back end of the first round, the Eagles could have interest, even after drafting Nolan Smith, who has a similar profile.

Source: Andrew DiCecco.



Travis Glover, OL, Georgia State (6'6, 323)

Glover played LT, RT, and LG at Georgia State, where he played in 59 games over his college career. I won't pretend to know anything about his game, but the Eagles do typically bring in guys for top 30 visits who they believe will be priority undrafted free agents.

Source: Tony Pauline.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (6'5, 259)

Latu suffered a serious neck injury while playing at Washington, and his football career was seemingly over. He transferred to UCLA, where he has thrived, with 10.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 2022, and 13 sacks, 2 forced fumble, and 2 INTs in 2023. When you watch his highlights, it's easy to see that Latu has an extensive repertoire of pass rush moves, and he can win either on the edge or from the interior on obvious passing downs:



Haason Reddick is gone, and Josh Sweat is likely playing his last season in Philly in 2024.

Source: Geoff Mosher.

Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU (6'4, 313)

Coleman played at LT, LG, and RG during his career at TCU. His future in the NFL is probably at guard, where he would be an outstanding athlete for the position.



Source: Devin Jackson.

Brenden Rice, WR, USC (6'2, 208)

Rice's father is Jerry Rice, the best wide receiver in NFL history, in my opinion. It would be funny if the Eagles drafted him if for no other reason than that his father would have to choose whether to root for the Eagles or the 49ers if they faced off again in the playoffs.

Rice had 45 catches for 791 yards (17.6 YPC) and 12 TDs in 2023. He is a big, strong, contested catch guy.

Source: Andrew DiCecco.

Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (6'3, 314)

Mahogany's calling card is that he's a mauler in the run game.

Mahogany is a potential Day 1 starter at guard, but he is probably a guard only, so he comes with limited versatility, and he had a torn ACL in 2022.

Source: Devin Jackson.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (6'8, 322)

Guyton began his career at TCU as a defensive lineman before moving to TE and eventually finding a home at OT. Here he is snagging a TD pass:

In 2022, Guyton transferred to Oklahoma where he started five games (1 at LT, 4 at RT). He became a full-time starter at RT in 2023. Here he is against Nebraska (at RT, No. 60). Dude can move for a 6'8, 322-pound behemoth, and he has a little nasty streak in his game, too. Guyton is a little raw, which is fine for the Eagles' sake since he would have time to develop behind Lane Johnson. However, he doesn't have a profile that would suggest that he could easily play guard his first few yeares in the league while Johnson remains at RT.

Source: Devin Jackson.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (6'1, 203)

DeJean can play outside corner, slot corner, safety, or linebacker. He was also one of the best punt returners in college football, and he's an outstanding gunner. He is simply a ridiculous athlete and football player.

In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. Here are all five of those picks:

In 10 games in 2023, he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count). His season was cut short when he fractured his right fibula in practice. DeJean would have been unlikely to be available at 22 had he not broken his leg and missed most of the pre-draft process, but because of the injury he could slide. He is an extraordinarily versatile and talented player who the Eagles can plug in wherever they see fit.

Source: Chase Senior.