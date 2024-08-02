More Sports:

August 02, 2024

Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 6: Jalen Hurts crushes the open practice at 'The Linc'

Hurts and the Eagles' offense put on a show in front of the big crowd Thursday night.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
080224JalenHurts Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts at the Eagles' open practice Thursday night.

Day 6 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was an open practice held at Lincoln Financial Field. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

  1. LG Landon Dickerson: Knee
  2. RG Tyler Steen: Ankle
  3. LB Oren Burks: Knee
  4. CB Josh Jobe: Concussion
  5. S Mekhi Garner: Hamstring

Lane Johnson wore Dickerson's jersey, and Dickerson wore Lane's. 

080124LaneJohnson

Mekhi Becton once again filled in for Steen at RG. Brett Toth filled in at LG for Dickerson, and also got some second-team looks at center. 

Jalen Hurts had a great night. On the opening 11-on-11 session, he hit A.J. Brown for a deep ball that beat Darius Slay for a big gain down the right sideline down to the 4-yard line. Good throw, good catch. Cam Jurgens had a good block in pass pro on a blitzing Devin White on the play. Next play, play action TD to Dallas Goedert in the flat. The Hurts-Brown connection is the third play in the video below:

As we mentioned in our "stock up / stock down" post on Thursday morning, Hurts has been super accurate this camp, but if there's one gripe it's that he has often held onto the ball and has taken some coverage sacks. I thought he got the ball out more efficiently Thursday night, and also did a good job beating the blitz. For example, he hit Brown on a quick slant to beat a blitz in the red zone, which you can see at the 0:58 mark below:

That drive concluded with another Goedert TD that looked a lot like the first one.

And finally, on his best play of the night, Hurts evaded quick pressure from an unblocked edge rusher and threw a TD pass to Goedert. There was some debate in the press box over whether Hurts was "sacked" or not on the play. I thought it was just a great play by Hurts. On the video replay, it's clear he wasn't "sacked," as in, "would have been sacked if defenders were allowed to hit him."

Side note: Watch Saquon Barkley's burst on the play at the 0:25 mark above. I like the stadium practices because fans can take video of it. We cannot. Appreciate the videos, Erock.

Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker:

🏈 Day 1: 👍
🏈 Day 2: 👍
🏈 Day 3: 👍
🏈 Day 4: 👎
🏈 Day 5: 👍
🏈 Day 6: 👍

• As noted above, Dallas Goedert had three TD catches. He also had a catch for a two-point conversion. Goedert touchdowns, by season: 

2018: 4
2019: 5
2020: 3
2021: 4
2022: 3
2023: 3

When the Eagles get in close to the goal line, they run the Brotherly Shove, because, I mean, it works! I do wonder at what point they run more play action stuff to Goedert at the goal line because that will be so wide open with defenses selling out to an extreme degree to stop QB sneaks and other runs. If they can successfully hit some play action stuff near the goal line, that could cause teams to think twice about selling out against Brotherly Shoves.

Johnny Wilson got some first-team reps. Hurts praised Wilson for his work ethic earlier in the day.

Hurts tried to find Wilson on a high throw to the end zone against Kelee Ringo, but it was too high. Still, Hurts seems to like/trust Wilson to shout him out unprompted in a press conference. That matters. Stock up for Wilson. 📈

• The defense sent blitzes all night, and we got to see the running backs try to pick them up. Barkley had a really nice blitz pickup on Devin White, who is an excellent blitzer. Will Shipley didn't look quite as good while trying to block Jeremiah Trotter. Trotter sidestepped Shipley, who ended up on the ground.

• In our "stock up / stock down" post, I said that Shipley did not look like a rookie through the first week of camp. I thought he looked more like a rookie Thursday night. He had the missed block on Trotter, and he also had a fumbled exchange on a handoff with Tanner McKee.

Kenny Gainwell was active as a receiver and as a runner out of the backfield. He caught a pass and cut back inside, making Nakobe Dean miss. Not a great moment for Dean. Gainwell also beat Dean on a wheel route for a long TD. On the positive side for Dean, he got free on a well-timed blitz on third down and forced a quick throw to Barkley, who was stopped by Reed Blankenship short of the sticks. Dean is a much more effective player when he is coming downhill.

Grant Calcaterra had a bunch of catches with the second-team offense, further solidifying his status as the TE2.

Mekhi Becton sent Moro Ojomo for a ride on a run block. Emphatic pancake 🥞. Becton has his flaws, but his power is undeniable. I don't think Becton has been so good that Tyler Steen's hold on the starting RG job is in extreme peril, but the sooner Steen can return to the field and prove that he should be the guy, the better.

If Becton wins the starting RG job, the Eagles offensive linemen's listed heights and weights will look like this: 

Position Player Height Weight 
LT Jordan Mailata 6'8 365 
LG Landon Dickerson 6'6 332 
Cam Jurgens 6'3 303 
RG Mekhi Becton 6'7 363 
RT Lane Johnson 6'6 325 


Average weight: 338. That would probably have to be the heaviest line in the NFL, right?

• The pancake aside, Moro Ojomo had some good moments. He had two sacks on the night.

• One player deep on the depth chart who has had his share of standout moments is LB Brandon Smith. He steamrolled Jason Poe for a sack.

Jake Elliott hit a 54-yard field goal.

• On the final play of practice, Eli Ricks picked off Kenny Pickett. That was the first INT of camp, by anyone. It's perhaps worth noting that Tanner McKee has gotten some second-team reps in each of the last two practices.

• The Eagles said there were almost 50,000 people there. Ehhh, I didn't count all the heads myself, but the upper and middle tiers of the stadium were mostly empty. Still, it was a good crowd, and the fans were into it.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

And on Threads: @JimmyKempski

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp 2024 Training Camp Eagles training camp Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Graffiti Pier partially collapses into Delaware River
Graffiti Pier collapse

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Illness

Boar's Head recalls more meat products amid listeria outbreak
Boar's Head Recall

History

In Philly 80 years ago, a racist subway strike paralyzed the city
Philly transit strike

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would an early playoff exit put Daryl Morey on the hot seat?
Morey 7.31.24

Tours

Simone Biles, other U.S. Olympic gymnasts to perform in Philly
Biles Carey Chiles

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved