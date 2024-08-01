Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB airs it out at open practice

Under the bright lights of Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles held their open practice on Thursday evening. With tens of thousands of fans in attendance, the Birds' offense put on a show early. As we do for Eagles camp practices here at PhillyVoice, we tracked how Jalen Hurts and the first-team offense performed.

Let's get after it with things broken down into each session of reps...

11-on-11s at their own 30-yard line

Play 1: A handoff goes to Saquon Barkley and he scampers for a couple of yards before the linebackers crack down on him.

Play 2: The Eagles go QB keeper right, as Hurts cuts upfield for a few yards.

Play 3: Hurts airs it out about 35-40 yards downfield into the hands of A.J. Brown with Darius Slay in coverage to put the Eagles inside the five.

Play 4: It's a quick throw left in the red zone to a wide-open Dallas Goedert: touchdown.

The first-team offense with a big win over the first-team D early!

11-on-11s from the defense's 40-yard line

Play 5: Hurts finds DeVonta Smith underneath for a quick pickup.

"I can't say enough good things about DeVonta," head coach Nick Sirianni said before practice. Sirianni went on to praise his speed, saying, "He looks very quick" so far this summer.

Play 6: It's another handoff to Barkley, who shakes through the line of scrimmage for a few yards, resulting in a first down for the first-team offense.

Play 7: Getting some reps with the 1s, Britain Covey picks up a dozen-or-so yards on a nice little sit route.

When asked about the third wide receiver spot in that pre-practice press conference, Sirianni mentioned a variety of players who could have a role, including Covey, highlighting his "ability in the slot."

Covey has excelled as a punt returner in the last two seasons. Could he actually have an impact on the offense this year?

Play 8: A handoff up the gut to Barkley gets slowed down by a pursuing Jalen Carter.

Play 9: The Eagles go QB draw. It may have been a stop at the line of scrimmage in a real live game setting, but Hurts jukes cornerback Kelee Ringo and runs up the field. The Eagles ultimately call it a "stop" with their chain gang, forcing a third down.

Play 10: Third down means it's time for the most trusted play in the Eagles' playbook: a slant to Brown. The star wideout nabs the ball with great placement and picks up the first down to put the Birds in goal-to-go territory.

Play 11: A slick play that doesn't go anywhere. Hurts fakes a handoff, looks like he's going to run, but throws a bubble screen to DeVonta Smith for no gain.

Play 12: Inside the five-yard line, a jump ball to Johnny Wilson goes through his hands with tight coverage on the outside from Ringo.

Play 13: Similar to the first-team offense's first TD, a play-action setup has Hurts hit Goedert for a short touchdown.

11-on-11s from their own 20

Play 14: Playing against the second-team defense, a play-action rollout right goes Goedert's way, but the tight end is unable to come up with the reception.

Play 15: A handoff for Barkley picks up several yards, setting up a third down.

Play 16: Barkley bursts through the line of scrimmage with a whole lot of running room, picking up the first down and more. That could've been a monster play in real, live game action.

Play 17: The Eagles go play-action, with Hurts rolling out right. The pressure is on from the defensive line and Hurts, before running out bounds, simply throws the ball away.

Play 18: The handoff goes to Kenny Gainwell this time, who picks up a few yards.

Play 19: Brown runs a button hook and Hurts easily finds him for a first down.

Play 20: There's a ton of open space for Gainwell on this one, as the running back bursts upfield and picks up a long first down.

Play 21: On what may have been a "sack" from Tarron Jackson in a live-hitting session, Hurts ultimately rolls left and runs out of bounds for no gain.

Play 22: It's another play-action look, with Hurts finding Goedert over the middle of the field for about 10 yards and the first down.

Play 23: Hurts, from the 25-yard line going in, lofts one to Parris Campbell in the end zone, but overthrows the receiver. Rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell was there with tight coverage.

Play 24: Running a route of the backfield, Hurts connects with Barkley for a few yards.

Play 25: The Eagles called this one a touchdown, but it should've been a "sack" from Terrell Lewis. Anyway, Hurts evades the pressure/would-be sack and hits Goedert yet again, as the tight end finds the end zone. I thought it was a sack, but we'll go with the Eagles' official ruling.

11-on-11s from their own 10-yard line

Play 26: Flying upfield, Nakobe Dean and C.J. Gardner-Johnson stop a Barkley handoff for little gain.

Play 27: The Eagles go Brown's way once more for a short gain.

Play 28: A blitzing Dean flew through the line of scrimmage, but Hurts quickly dumps it down to Barkley in the flat, who maybe makes Reed Blankenship miss for a long run, but the team marks it as a short gain only that forces a fourth down. The Birds punt. That was the first time the first-team offense didn't find its way into the end zone.

11-on-11s from their own 40-yard line with 55 seconds remaining

Play 29: Simulating a two-minute drill situation, Hurts looks for John Ross, but Bryce Huff, playing off in coverage, nearly picks it off.

Play 30: Using a bit of time waiting in the pocket, Hurts decides he doesn't like what he sees and runs for a few yards, going out of bounds with 42 seconds on the clock.

Play 31: Brown makes a catch in traffic with cornerback Isaiah Rodgers all over him. The Eagles call a timeout after this first down.

Play 32: Hurts scrambles a round and sets his feet before firing an incompletion. The ball was in the middle of the field for only a short potential gain without a chance for the receiver to get out of bounds. It's probably for the best that they didn't connect.

Play 33: Hurts hits Goedert on an out route, but the tight end can't get out of bounds in time. Tick, tick, tick...

Play 34: On a similar setup, Hurts connects with Smith on an out route, but the receiver finds his way out of bounds, but the offense is unable to score.

11-on-11s, down eight points, 46 seconds on the clock, at 25-yard line going in

Play 35: There was some pressure in Hurts' face, but Hurts goes Gainwell's way on a wheel route down the right sideline with Dean in coverage. Still, good throw. They need to get the two-point attempt to tie things up...

Play 36: The Eagles fake the handoff up the gut to Gainwell, Hurts rolls a bit and throws to Goedert for the successful two-point attempt. Boom.

Hurts' final stat line: 17-for-22 (73.9 percent), 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Hurts' open practice grade: A-

