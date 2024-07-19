Eagles 2024 training camp preview: Specialists

Over the last few weeks (basically whenever there wasn't other news to cover), we've been taking a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll close out the series with the specialists.

Special Teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott P Braden Mann LS Rick Lovato KR Isaiah Rodgers Will Shipley PR Britain Covey Cooper DeJean



Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott is a star player.

In 2023, he missed just two field goal attempts and one PAT. He was 30 of 32 on field goal attempts, including 7 for 8 from beyond 50. He made three monster kicks:

61 yarder into the wind at the end of the first half against the Vikings. 54 yarder to beat the Commanders in OT. 59 yarder in the rain and into the wind to send the Eagles-Bills game to OT.

If he didn't make the kick against the Bills, the Eagles would have lost. If he didn't make the kick against the Commanders, that game probably would have resulted either in a loss or a tie.

He is also a perfect 16 of 16 on field goals in the playoffs, including the biggest kick in Eagles history in the Super Bowl.

Over the last three seasons (playoffs included), he has made 84 of 92 (0.913) field goal attempts (15 of 17 from 50+), and is 153 of 156 (0.981) on PATs.

Elliott wins games. He's the best kicker in Eagles history, and he's pretty easily one of the top three kickers currently in the NFL. He signed a contract extension this offseason that ties him with the Ravens' Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kicker in the league.