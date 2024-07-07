Eagles 2024 training camp preview: Offensive tackle

Over the next couple of weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the offensive tackles.

First, the depth chart:

Offense 1 2 3 LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Anim Dankwah

RT Lane Johnson Darian Kinnard

Le'Raven Clark





*To note, Mekhi Becton filled in at RT for an absent Lane Johnson with the first-team offense during OTAs, but because he'll have a chance to compete with Tyler Steen for the starting RG job, we'll put him with the guards.

Lane Johnson

Johnson was named an All-Pro for the third straight season in 2023, and he made his fifth Pro Bowl in seven years. He remained an elite right tackle, who not only definitively won his matchups on a week-to-week basis, but did so without help, as always.

When Johnson was forced to exit the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Jets, Eagles fans got their occasional reminder of how irreplaceable he is, as Jack Driscoll got wrecked the rest of the day by Jets edge rushers and the offense simply didn't look the same.

And yet, Johnson's play fell off a bit last season, his 11th in the NFL. Over the last half-decade plus, Johnson has been conservatively a top 15-20 type of player in the NFL, in my opinion, despite his gross lack of recognition as such from national media outlets. While still great, he was not a top 20 kind of player in 2023.

In the locker room after the Eagles' playoff loss to the Buccaneers, Johnson, who turned 34 in May, said that he thinks he has "a few good years left," immediately putting to bed any speculation that he might retire this offseason.

The Eagles have a consistent history of putting succession plans in place years in advance along the offensive line, and the 2024 draft happened to be loaded at offensive tackle in the first round. However, they drafted cornerbacks with each of their first two picks, putting off a successor to Johnson at least another year, perhaps indicating that the team believes that Johnson will indeed play at least a couple more seasons.

Jordan Mailata

On an offensive line with two future Hall of Famers, I thought Mailata was quietly stellar in 2023, both in the run game and in pass protection. He was deserving of Pro Bowl recognition, but didn't get in. As we have seen, his career path has followed a steady upward trajectory, and he has also been durable, missing just three games due to injury over the last three seasons. He is also young, relative to the highest-earning offensive tackles in the NFL, as he just turned 27 in March.

Mailata agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $66 million in April. That was a bit out of the ordinary, given that Mailata still had two years left on his previous contract. The $22 million per year is based on the new money in this deal, which again, is a contract extension on top of the two years Mailata already had left. When the extension actually begins in 2026, it will be interesting to see where Mailata's deal ranks among offensive tackles at that time.