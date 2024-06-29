Eagles power ranking roundup: Summer doldrums edition

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.



Here's where people have the Birds ranked during the most barren portion of the NFL calendar.



The Eagles signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency to bolster the safety spot and then used their first two picks in April's draft on defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. All told, they could have three new starters in the defensive backfield this season. Philadelphia finished 31st in passing touchdowns allowed last season with 35. With corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry both north of 30 years old, the Eagles needed to address the corner position for the short and long term, and they accomplished that this offseason.

#JimmySays: The other player to watch is Isaiah Rodgers, who still has something to prove, but who also crushed it in spring practices. The secondary should indeed be improved, and is much deeper than in previous seasons.

Biggest strength in 2023: Offensive Line Once again, Philadelphia’s offensive line was an elite unit in 2023. Led by Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata (among others), the unit led the league in overall grade and pass-blocking grade. The Eagles lose Kelce to retirement this season but retain the other four starters, so they should still be a very viable group in 2024 Biggest weakness in 2023: Coverage The Eagles ranked 28th in coverage grade last season. While there were offensive struggles late in the season, the coverage unit consistently struggled with safety Reed Blankenship being the lone exception. They drafted two talented cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and reunited with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson with the hope that they will alleviate their biggest weakness heading into 2024.

#JimmySays: Third? Damn. We just wrapped our dumpster fire series this week, and our Eagles edition was pretty easy to write, which is a bad sign. Normally, I can come up with five or six legit reasons for concern and then I have to reach a bit for the last four or five, but this year it was a cinch getting to 10.

I guess what I'm saying here is that I disagree that the Eagles are the third-best team in the NFL.

The changes to the coaching staff and the poaching of Saquon Barkley should help fix whatever went haywire late last season.

#JimmySays: The addition of Barkley seems to be a polarizing factor this season. Some think that he'll make a big difference in the offense. Others have just kind of of dismissed him as an injury-prone player who isn't what he once was, and who plays a position that is thought to be easy to fill. I lean toward Barkley having a significant impact, if he can stay healthy. He's way better than guys like D'Andre Swift and Miles Sanders.

Maybe the Eagles are the team we saw in 2022; maybe they’re the team that cratered down the stretch in 2023. It’s hard to tell. The roster still is elite, but Jalen Hurts struggled last season and Nick Sirianni finished the year on the hot seat. We also have concerns about the depth on both lines.

#JimmySays: "Elite" is a bit of a stretch, in my opinion. There's an argument to be made that the roster got worse from 2023 to 2024, at least on paper.

After a disastrous end to the season and watching a couple of franchise cornerstones retire, the Eagles reloaded in free agency. Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff are the headliners, but bringing home C.J. Garnder-Johnson and taking a shot on Devin White could also end up being big moves. Then they added three more defenders with their first three picks, getting value on both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first and second rounds.

#JimmySays: CJGJ was indeed an underrated addition, in my opinion. He can play two positions at a high level, and will give the Eagles flexibility when injuries inevitably happen.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader