Eagles 2026 training camp bubble player power rankings

Last Saturday, we placed all of the players in Philadelphia Eagles training camp into four buckets: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots. We determined that there were 43 locks or "not-quite-locks," 27 bubble players, and 21 long shots, thus leaving 10 or so open spots on the roster for the bubble players.

Let's power rank the bubble players, in terms of chances of making the team:

1) iDL Ty Robinson: Robinson had a bad rookie season and he began camp getting reps with the developmental players, but he has steadily gotten more meaningful reps, and has gotten better as camp has progressed. He's also just a second-year player and a high fourth-round pick at that, even if he was an older prospect when he entered the NFL. The Eagles are not going to give up on him this soon, especially with questionable iDL depth beyond the top four guys. He will very likely be on the roster.

2) RB Will Shipley: Shipley had a golden opportunity to be the RB2 last season, but he didn't make a convincing enough argument and the team traded for Tank Bigsby. Still, Shipley returns kicks, he's the personal protector on the punt team, and again, he's a recent draft pick that the team will not be quick to give up on.

3) iOL Willie Lampkin: Last year the Rams made the mistake of waiving Lampkin with an injury designation instead of using one of their IR designations on him. That was a mistake, because Howie Roseman swooped him up, and Lampkin instead spent the 2025 season on the Eagles' injured reserve list. So far this camp, the (generously) 5'11 Lampkin has been really good, and has made a strong case to make the roster.

4) EDGE A.J. Epenesa: Epenesa is a legitimate NFL edge defender who so far has not shown that he is hampered by an injury that caused him to fail a physical when he originally signed with the Browns in free agency this offseason. The Eagles like to keep extra depth on the edge, and they might need it this year with Jonathan Greenard expected to be out "another couple of weeks, at least," per Vic Fangio.

5) OG Micah Morris: Morris missed a little bit of time so far in camp, but he is an athletic developmental player who has not looked overmatched.

6) iDL Uar Bernard: Bernard has "light years" to go, as Fangio put it, but he is also a player that Roseman will really want to see become something. The Eagles might find a way to redshirt Bernard via IR, but he has shown enough power and raw athleticism that I don't believe the Eagles will cut him and expose him to waivers on the hope that he can return to the practice squad.

7) CB Jonathan Jones: I had Jones squarely on the 53-man roster up until he suffered an injury that Fangio said will keep him out a while. Jones is an experienced corner who can play inside and outside. I'd still have him on the 53, but a little less confidently than before his injury.

8) CB Mac McWilliams: With Jones' injury, the door has creaked open a bit for McWilliams to make the team. Like Jones, he can play inside and outside, but unlike Jones he needs more seasoning.

9) WR Elijah Moore: Moore has made a whole lot of catches throughout camp, and has proven to be a legitimate NFL receiver. It's just, how many receivers can the Eagles keep?

10) QB Andy Dalton: Dalton had a nice start to camp, but he's been shaky the last few practices. If the Eagles think Cole Payton is worthy of a roster spot as the QB3, they will look trade one of the co-QB2's in Dalton or Tanner McKee. My bet is that it's Dalton.

11) WR Johnny Wilson: Wilson's value is that he has unique size at 6'6, 230+, and he can be a good blocker on the perimeter, which Sean Mannion's offense can use. However, Wilson's primary competition heading into camp for the "dirty work" role was Darius Cooper, who has pulled away from Wilson, and then some. The Eagles could keep both Cooper and Wilson, but again, like with Moore above, how many receivers can they keep?

12) LS Rocco Underwood: Underwood doesn't have any competition in Eagles camp, but he has also had a bunch of bad punt snaps, and he is an imprecise field goal snapper. By my count, there are six NFL teams with two long snappers in their camps. My bet is that the Eagles will bring in one of those guys after 53-man cutdowns.

13) CB Kelee Ringo: Ringo was competing for a starting job this time last year. That did not go well. This year he's competing for a roster spot. Ringo is a very good gunner on the punt team, but if that's all he is, is that good enough to warrant a spot on the 53?

14) OL Myles Hinton: The Eagles began cross-training Hinton at tackle and guard, but he has mostly been marooned on the third string line.

15) WR Britain Covey: Covey is the Eagles' primary punt returner, and he is a vested vet, which means that he doesn't have to clear waivers if the Eagles release him at 53-man cutdowns. They can probably safely bring him back to the practice squad with a promise that he will be a gameday call-up.

16) TE Grant Calcaterra: Like at receiver, it's crowded at tight end. The Eagles have Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, and Cameron Latu, who are all either locks or near-locks to make the team. It'll be hard keeping five tight ends.

17) RB Dameon Pierce: Pierce looked for a while like he might give Shipley some legitimate competition for the RB3 job, but an injury slowed his momentum. He's a guy who can probably be safely stashed on the practice squad and called up if needed.

18) CB Cole Wisniewski: Wisniewski has missed nine of 11 practices.

19) EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby: James-Newby has missed eight of 11 practices.

20) EDGE Joshua Weru: Weru is another athletic freak who is further along than Bernard, in my opinion, but also probably less of a priority for the team to retain at any cost.

21) OT Cameron Williams: Williams had a rough training camp as a rookie, and I don't see a lot of improvement. But, he was a draft selection, and the Eagles are patient with offensive linemen. I'd have him off of the 53 for now, but good preseason performances could maybe save him? I'm not projecting that.

22) S Maximus Pulley: Pulley seems to understand where the ball is going in the passing game, and he triggers downhill with purpose against the run. But he also feels unlikely to be claimed if the Eagles cut him, pending some sort of preseason game heroics.

23) iDL Gabe Hall: I think the Eagles like Hall, but he's been on the practice squad long enough with no other teams showing interest that they can safely bring him back once again in that capacity.

24) SCB/S: Kapena Gushiken: Gush has some speed and he's feisty, but he probably hasn't done enough to seriously merit a spot on the 53, again, pending standout preseason performances.

25) OG Michael Jordan: This year's Kendall Lamm.

26) TE E.J. Jenkins: Great size, good athleticism, decent blocker. But again, the numbers are working against him.

27) iOL Jake Majors: I don't see the appeal, but Majors has gotten a lot of work with the second-team O-line.