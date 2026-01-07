More Sports:

January 07, 2026

Eagles-49ers NFC Wild Card odds preview: Jalen Hurts and the Birds' road to a repeat starts with Brock Purdy and San Fran

The Eagles and Niners weren't big fans of one another not all that long ago. Will that bad blood be renewed in the NFC Wild Card Sunday at the Linc?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Throw-Eagles-49ers-2023-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Wild Card this week would be a really good time for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense to start letting the ball fly.

The Eagles have made it to the playoffs, persisting offensive issues and all, and now it's finally time to see if this team really does have a Super Bowl repeat effort within them.

First up for them is the San Francisco 49ers, who will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the NFC Wild Card.

Two years ago, this was a marquee heavyweight matchup with a lot of bad blood that generated from the 2022 NFC Championship Game and carried into the next 2023 season. 

Both teams exchanged blowouts on their respective, though losing, runs to the Super Bowl – with the Eagles advancing in 2022 and the Niners eventually getting there in 2023 after they sent the Birds into their infamous spiral. 

Now Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will get a rubber match against Brock Purdy and the Niners to decide who can keep the hopes of another run going. 

Heading into Sunday, the sportsbooks like the Eagles. Here's a look at the odds and moneylines for the NFC Wild Card at the Linc...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -4.5SF +185
PHI -225		44.5
FanDuel PHI -4.5SF +188
PHI -225		44.5
BetRivers PHI -4.5SF +188
PHI -240		44.5
BetMGM PHI -4.5SF +180
PHI -220		44.5
Caesars PHI -4.5SF +184
PHI -225		44.5

*Lines as of Wednesday, Jan. 7

Both teams went into their Week 18 regular-season finales with the chance at capturing higher seeding in the playoffs. 

The Eagles could've gotten the NFC's 2-seed, but elected to rest most of their starters while giving the backups a shot to go for it. Tanner McKee had an erratic day, though, Philly's reserve defensive backs had an especially brutal one, and the Eagles lost to the Commanders 24-17 to settle in as the 3-seed. 

The Niners, meanwhile, faced the Seahawks for the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed. They played everyone, but got shut down 13-3 to drop to the 6-seed and get sent on their way to Philly. 

That the Niners were silenced while trying to go full tilt last week might be a big advantage for the Eagles going in. 

San Francisco can put up points with Purdy, workhorse running back Christian McCaffrey, and star tight end George Kittle. However, the Seahawks and Eagles have arguably the two best defenses in the entire playoff field, and that the former just outright dominated the Niners should lend to a lot of optimism that Vic Fangio's suffocating Philly defense can do the same. 

It's what the Eagles might do on offense that's the problem

They've had issues all season. Their gameplanning and playcalling have too often been underbaked and underwhelming, which has brought continuous and greater scrutiny to head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who have both promised that the offense would get better for months, yet never convincingly showed for it. 

Granted, the offensive line, which enabled a league-best rushing attack a year ago, just hasn't been as strong this season. But even so, the Eagles still boast Hurts under center, a top-receiving duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, a highly dependable tight end in Dallas Goedert, and an outright star running back in Saquon Barkley – plus a downhill runner in Tank Bigsby behind him that they should really use more this week. 

The Eagles have the talent to put up a whole lot more points than they have, and now would be a really good time to start doing that.

Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.
Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

