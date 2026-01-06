Eagles power ranking roundup: End of regular season

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 18 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The Eagles opted to punt on Week 18 to rest up for the playoffs, missing a chance to move up from the No. 3 seed to No. 2. That indifference could be viewed a number of ways, but it did give the Philly offense a chance to breathe a bit before the action gets thick. The defense should be championship-worthy, having shown it can dismantle quality opponents (SEE: wins over the Packers, Lions and Bills). It’ll be strength on strength against a Niners offense that can fill it up quickly, but San Francisco's Week 18 loss to Seattle is proof that the Eagles can prevail with elite defense. But can they score? Can they generate explosive plays and a consistently good run game? That might be the difference between playing one game and making a run at defending their title.

#JimmySays: After the Bears lost and the Eagles missed out on the opportunity to get the 2 seed because they rested starters, I thought for sure that there would be wide criticism of the team for not going all out to win.

But credit to the locals, who as far as I can tell have mostly been able to see the process that went into that decision instead of just viewing the result.

Off the top, this team isn't as good as the one that won Super Bowl 59. It can't even count on the "Tush Push" anymore. So what. Despite the drama that’s followed the Eagles all season – doesn’t it always? – they’ve played much better over the past month and regained confidence. The run game has improved, QB Jalen Hurts is back to his winning less-is-more formula, DT Jalen Carter returned from shoulder surgery, and OL Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson likely will play Sunday against the 49ers. And criticize coach Nick Sirianni all you want, but resting his starters in Week 18 a year ago was a strategy that paid off. Special teams could be an Achilles. Otherwise, a team that’s played in two of the past three Super Bowls appears as well positioned as any to reach another.

#JimmySays: I do think that last point is forgotten sometimes. The Eagles are the reigning champs, and very clearly the most successful team in the NFC over the last decade. They should be viewed as sort of the evil witch, until someone knocks them off.

Should the Eagles have played for the No. 2 seed? The Eagles didn’t know the Bears would get upset in Week 18, opening up the possibility of taking the second seed. But a road of facing the Packers, rather than the 49ers, and then hosting a potential wild-card game against the Bears instead of going to Chicago, would have been much easier. The Eagles played backups and lost to the Commanders, when a win would have gotten them the second seed. We’ll see if the rest is more valuable than the difference in seed, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

#JimmySays: On paper, sure, the road to the Super Bowl outlined above looks easier. However, it can also be hypothesized that it'll be easier with all of their best players having rested bodies.

Also, this 49ers team has an injury-devastated defense and questionable firepower on offense. It's not as if they're world beaters, and if the Eagles can't beat them they were never going anywhere anyway. If we were talking about the Eagles facing the Rams in the first round, then I think the above commentary would be more valid.

What’s next: A lot of second-guessing Nick Sirianni decided to rest his starters Sunday despite having a chance at the No. 2 seed. Tanner McKee had a 68.9 passer rating in place of Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles are now the third seed. That means they have to play the 49ers in the first round and next could face the Bears in Chicago, rather than having that potential game at home.

#JimmySays: Again, they "have to" play the 49ers? The Packers are probably the more ideal opponent, but the difference is negligible. To me, it's still that they "get to" face the 49ers.

They struggled on offense all season long, but the defense is one of the best. Can that formula get them to another Super Bowl? I doubt it. The offense has to be better.

#JimmySays: CBS fire #analysis meter: 7/10 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

ESPN

Did not publish power rankings.

#JimmySays: You go all season long publishing power rankings every week, and you don't do one at the end? Really?

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈 Week 9: 5.7 📈 Week 10: 3.2 📈 Week 11: 2.7 📈 Week 12: 2.5 📈 Week 13: 4.8 📉 Week 14: 8.3 📉 Week 15: 11.8 📉 Week 16: 10.5 📈 Week 17: 9.8 📈 Week 18: 9.2 📈 End of season: 8.4 📈

