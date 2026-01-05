NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: End of regular season edition

The 2025 NFL regular season is in the books, and playoff seeding is set. We have one new obituary, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Obituary: Buccaneers (8-9)

There was a time this season when Baker Mayfield was getting some MVP buzz, and rightfully so, as he was playing at a high level despite the Bucs suffering a long list of injuries on offense. After the Bucs' first nine games, Mayfield was 200 of 312 for 2192 yards, 16 TDs, and 2 INTs.

The second half of the season? Not so much.

Baker Mayfield Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rating First 9 games 200-312 (64.1%) 2192 (7.0) 16-2 99.2 Last 8 games 143-231 (61.9%) 1501 (6.5) 10-9 78.9



The Bucs have dominated the NFC South recently, having won it four straight years from 2021 to 2024. Of course, I use the word "dominated" loosely, as they were able to win the division with an 8-9 record in 2022, a 9-8 record in 2023, and a 10-7 record in 2024.

All they needed to do was win more games this season than they lost and they would've won their fifth straight NFC South title, but after getting out to a 6-2 start, they lost seven of eight games (including a four-game losing streak) heading into a Week 18 matchup with the Panthers.

As most of you are aware, there were oddball division clinching circumstances in the NFC South this season. If the Panthers had beaten the Bucs on Saturday, they were in. But if the Bucs won, the NFC South would be decided by the winner of the Saints-Falcons game on Sunday. If the Saints won, the Bucs would get in. If the Falcons won, the Panthers would get in.

That was pretty much a perfect way to decide this trash division this season, and as it turned out the Bucs finally won a game, only to watch as the Saints lost to the Falcons the following day. I wonder how many Bucs players were rooting for the Falcons, lol. It definitely wasn't zero.

It'll be an interesting offseason for the Bucs, as franchise icons Mike Evans and Lavonte David are both free agents and HC Todd Bowles is on the hot seat. This is a team that could probably use a reset if they have big picture Super Bowl aspirations in mind. They could also go a similar "tunnel vision" route as New Orleans did years ago, when the Saints kept trying to run it back with aging, declining players, mainly because they didn't see much in the way of good competition in their own division.

My guess? It'll be the latter.