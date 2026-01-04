When will Eagles and 49ers face off in NFC Wild Card game?

Even though their Week 18 was less than ideal, but the Eagles are early 2.5 point favorites at home next weekend when they host the 49ers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

They are the NFC's 3-seed (thanks to a loss to the Commanders in Week 18), and will face the 6-seeded 49ers.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the game airing nationally on FOX.

Here's the rest of the playoff slate:

The Eagles won their last postseason meeting with the Niners in Philly in 2023, as they knocked not one but two quarterbacks out of the game. They made it to the Super Bowl that winter and faltered against the Chiefs.

They got their Super Bowl revenge last February and their title defense starts SundayX.

