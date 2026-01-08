More Sports:

Eagles-49ers tale of the tape: Is another playoff all-timer in the making?

It isn't 2023 anymore, but we're going to see if any bad blood from those days still lingers as the Eagles and Niners both try to make kickstart another long playoff run.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL playoffs
Jalen-Hurts-TD-Eagles-49ers-12.3.25-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Jalen Hurts era of the Eagles has had a unique history against the 49ers.

It's Eagles-49ers in the Wild Card this week. 

Two years ago, this was one of the NFL's newly and heavily sparked rivalries, after two teams that each had championship aspirations traded off blowouts in big-time spots, with many words exchanged throughout. 

The Eagles pummeled the Niners in the 2022 NFC Championship Game for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Niners came back shy of a year later and returned the favor late into the 2023 regular season, in a marquee rematch that sent the Eagles into their infamous spiral. 

Now they'll play again at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, at an earlier point in the playoffs, but with their seasons on the line nonetheless.

Here's how they measure up in the tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

49ersAverageEagles
25.7Pts 22.3
351.4Total Yds 311.2
244.5Passing Yds194.3
106.9Rushing Yds116.9
49.83rd Down Pct37.1
59.14th Down Pct52.4
22Giveaways 15

Defense

49ersAverageEagles
21.8Pts19.1
340.2Total Yds314.2
232.4Passing Yds189.8
107.8Rushing Yds124.4
40.13rd Down Pct40.5
54.64th Down Pct37.9
16Takeaways21

Leaders

49ers     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Brock Purdy69.42,1677.62010 / 11 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Christian McCaffrey3111,2023.94110
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Christian McCaffrey1029249.1397

Eagles     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jalen Hurts 64.83,2247.1256 / 32 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Saquon Barkley2801,1404.1657
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
DeVonta Smith771,00813.1794

Series history and previous matchup

The 49ers lead the all-time series at 21-15-1. 

The last two times the Eagles and Niners faced one another were both at the Linc. 

In Week 13 of the 2023 regular season, San Francisco came in with a grudge and crushed the Eagles, 42-19. Security Chief Dom DiSandro got launched into national celebrity after he was ejected for a sideline altercation with former Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but the rest of that day was a total disaster for an Eagles team that had no edge, which led straight into their notorious 2023 spiral. 

Before that, it was the 2022 NFC Championship, when the shoe was on the other foot. Purdy was under immediate pressure from the Eagles' pass rush, then couldn't throw the rest of the game after his arm hit an incoming Haason Reddick the wrong way while following through on a throw that tore the UCL in his elbow. 

Josh Johnson originally replaced him as the backup QB, but he got concussed, and with the Niners' offense severely limited as a result, the Eagles ran right over them to get to the Super Bowl. Then San Francisco spent that whole offseason complaining about how unfair it was.

Both teams have moved on since. The Niners lost a Super Bowl, and the Eagles won the next one in all-time dominant fashion.

But we'll see if any bad blood from a couple of years ago is still there.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

