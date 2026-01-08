Eagles-49ers tale of the tape: Is another playoff all-timer in the making?

It's Eagles-49ers in the Wild Card this week.

Two years ago, this was one of the NFL's newly and heavily sparked rivalries, after two teams that each had championship aspirations traded off blowouts in big-time spots, with many words exchanged throughout.

The Eagles pummeled the Niners in the 2022 NFC Championship Game for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Niners came back shy of a year later and returned the favor late into the 2023 regular season, in a marquee rematch that sent the Eagles into their infamous spiral.

Now they'll play again at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, at an earlier point in the playoffs, but with their seasons on the line nonetheless.

Here's how they measure up in the tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

49ers Average Eagles 25.7 Pts 22.3 351.4 Total Yds 311.2 244.5 Passing Yds 194.3 106.9 Rushing Yds 116.9 49.8 3rd Down Pct 37.1 59.1 4th Down Pct 52.4 22 Giveaways 15

Defense

49ers Average Eagles 21.8 Pts 19.1 340.2 Total Yds 314.2 232.4 Passing Yds 189.8 107.8 Rushing Yds 124.4 40.1 3rd Down Pct 40.5 54.6 4th Down Pct 37.9 16 Takeaways 21

Leaders

49ers PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Brock Purdy 69.4 2,167 7.6 20 10 / 11 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Christian McCaffrey 311 1,202 3.9 41 10 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Christian McCaffrey 102 924 9.1 39 7

Eagles PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Jalen Hurts 64.8 3,224 7.1 25 6 / 32 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Saquon Barkley 280 1,140 4.1 65 7 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS DeVonta Smith 77 1,008 13.1 79 4

Series history and previous matchup

The 49ers lead the all-time series at 21-15-1.

The last two times the Eagles and Niners faced one another were both at the Linc.

In Week 13 of the 2023 regular season, San Francisco came in with a grudge and crushed the Eagles, 42-19. Security Chief Dom DiSandro got launched into national celebrity after he was ejected for a sideline altercation with former Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but the rest of that day was a total disaster for an Eagles team that had no edge, which led straight into their notorious 2023 spiral.

Before that, it was the 2022 NFC Championship, when the shoe was on the other foot. Purdy was under immediate pressure from the Eagles' pass rush, then couldn't throw the rest of the game after his arm hit an incoming Haason Reddick the wrong way while following through on a throw that tore the UCL in his elbow.

Josh Johnson originally replaced him as the backup QB, but he got concussed, and with the Niners' offense severely limited as a result, the Eagles ran right over them to get to the Super Bowl. Then San Francisco spent that whole offseason complaining about how unfair it was.

Both teams have moved on since. The Niners lost a Super Bowl, and the Eagles won the next one in all-time dominant fashion.

But we'll see if any bad blood from a couple of years ago is still there.

