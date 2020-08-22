Eagles 53-man roster projection, after the first week of training camp

We're through the first week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so the first day off feels like an appropriate time to update our 53-man roster projection. Let's just get right to it.

Quarterback (3): Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts



Cut (0): Nobody

After cutting Kyle Lauletta, who simply wasn't going to get any reps, the Eagles are down to three quarterbacks, all of whom are locks to make the team. Hurts is considerably more talented than Sudfeld, so it's really only a matter when, not if, he takes over as the No. 2 this season.

Changes: None.

Running back (4): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Elijah Holyfield



Cuts (2): Michael Warren, Adrian Killins

Clement has looked good early in camp, running hard and making catches out of the backfield. In my opinion, he has solidified his spot on the roster.

As for the other guys:

Holyfield is solidly built and he has caught the ball well enough, but doesn't have any one trait that has stood out. Killins has speed, but he's a work in progress. It's noteworthy that he has gotten more than his share of opportunities early on, so maybe think practice squad with him. Warren has been nearly invisible.

We'll project Holyfield for now, but the feeling here is that Howie Roseman will continue to look outside the organization for more running back depth.

Changes: None.

Wide receiver (6): DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, John Hightower, Quez Watkins

Cuts (4): Deontay Burnett, Robert Davis, Manasseh Bailey, Marcus Green

The six guys noted above are all locks. Burnett has done some nice things in camp, but not enough so far to persuade the Eagles to keep 7 wide receivers.

Changes: None.

Tight end (3): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Josh Perkins

Cuts (2): Noah Togiai, Caleb Wilson

There's a real opportunity for one of the young guys here to unseat Perkins as the TE3. Hasn't happened yet.

Changes: None.

Offensive line (10): Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Matt Pryor, Prince Tega Wanogho, Nate Herbig, Luke Juriga

Cuts (4): Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Julian Good-Jones, Casey Tucker

I just don't see much in the way of year-to-year improvement from Mailata, and now he has a pair of rookie offensive tackles to contend with in Driscoll and Wanogho. I can't see a logical path to the continuation of this project.

Herbig isn't safe either. On the plus side, the team has used him as their sixth lineman in jumbo sets, and he has gotten first-team reps at LG and RG when some of the older vets have gotten "maintenance days," however, he has struggled at times.

Juriga has been solid as the second-team center, and I can't say that I've seen any bad snaps from him through the first week. I don't think the Eagles will want to risk losing him to someone on waivers, so we'll have them keeping 10 offensive linemen for now.



Changes: Juriga in.

Defensive end (5): Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, Casey Toohill

Cuts (3): Genard Avery, Joe Ostman, Shareef Miller, Matt Leo

It's really a toss-up for that fifth DE spot:

Toohill has made some plays early in camp, and his impressive athleticism gives the Eagles something to work with. Ostman has also had another nice start to camp after recovering from an ACL tear. Avery has been quiet, but could benefit from having been acquired at the 2019 trade deadline for a fourth-round pick. Miller has gotten some buzz in camp early on. I haven't seen it.

Toohill is the most intriguing of the bunch, in my view. He hasn't looked lost early on, which is good enough for me to keep him and his upside over guys like Avery, Ostman, and Miller.

Changes: Toohill in, Avery out.

Defensive tackle (4): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway

Cuts (2): Raequan Williams, Anthony Rush

Heading into camp, the feeling here was that Williams could maybe push Ridgeway for the fourth DT spot. However, Ridgeway has had his share of disruptive moments, while Williams has not.

Changes: None.

Linebacker (5): Nate Gerry, Duke Riley, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

Cuts (2): Alex Singleton, Dante Olson

Alex Singleton has a legitimate chance of cracking the roster as well, but it'll be difficult to fit him in.

Changes: None.

Cornerback (5): Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Sidney Jones, Cre'Von LeBlanc

Cuts (3): Rasul Douglas, Craig James, Michael Jacquet

Rasul Douglas has some positive traits. He has good ball skills, and he's a physical tackler. In another scheme, I believe he could be a solid contributor, and maybe even a playmaker. In this scheme that prioritizes versatility, Douglas is an outside corner only, and one that is susceptible to the deep ball.

A trade of Douglas or even Sidney Jones is a possibility.

Changes: Douglas out.

Safety (5): Jalen Mills, Rodney McLeod, K'Von Wallace, Will Parks, Grayland Arnold

Cuts (3): Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford, Elijah Riley

The first four guys are locks. Arnold has been physical in camp, and it's only a matter of time, in my opinion, that he starts making plays on the football.

Riley has made some plays early in camp as well.

Changes: None.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

Cuts (0)

None of these guys have any competition.

Changes: None.

Opted out: WR Marquise Goodwin

PUP: OG Brandon Brooks, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Daeshon Hall.



Practice squad (16)

QB Kyle Lauletta RB Adrian Killins WR Deontay Burnett WR Marcus Green TE Noah Togiai OT Jordan Mailata OG Sua Opeta DE Joe Ostman DE Genard Avery DE Shareef Miller DT Raequan Williams DT Anthony Rush LB Dante Olson CB Craig James CB Michael Jacquet

S Elijah Riley DE Matt Leo (roster exemption)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader