December 20, 2025

Eagles are repeat NFC East champs for the first time in over 20 years

By defeating the Commanders on Saturday, 29-18, the Eagles became repeat NFC East champs for the first time since the 2003-2004 Eagles did it.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Dallas-Goedert-celebrate_122026 Geoff Burke/Imagn Images

The Eagles have finally done it.

The streak is over. For the first time since the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East four straight seasons from 2001 to 2004, there is a repeat champion in the division.

Heading into Week 16, the Eagles needed either one win or one Dallas Cowboys loss to secure the division, and they got the job done on Saturday against another divisional rival, the Washington Commanders.

In each of the last 20 seasons, we've seen the previous year's divisional champion dethroned, until now.

 YearNFC East champion 
 2004Eagles 
 2005Giants 
 2006Eagles 
 2007Cowboys 
 2008Giants 
 2009Cowboys 
 2010Eagles 
 2011Giants 
 2012Commanders 
 2013Eagles 
 2014Cowboys 
 2015Commanders 
 2016Cowboys 
 2017Eagles 
 2018Cowboys 
 2019Eagles 
 2020Commanders 
 2021Cowboys 
 2022Eagles 
 2023Cowboys 
 2024Eagles 
 2025Eagles 


Heading into the 2025 season after winning the Super Bowl in 2024 in dominant fashion, the Eagles were heavy favorites to win the NFC East again in 2025, but so were most of the teams above that had a chance to repeat, but didn't. Way back in July, our Geoff Mosher took a look at how/why each of the division's champs faltered the following season. That bizarre trend is now over, and the Eagles will raise another banner at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will have at least one home game in the playoffs. Their most likely landing spot in the playoffs will be as the 3-seed in the NFC, though the 2-seed is within reach. The 1-seed and the 4-seed are also highly unlikely possibilities.

On the downside, winning the division means that the Eagles will play another first-place schedule in 2026.

Jimmy Kempski
