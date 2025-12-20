Eagles are repeat NFC East champs for the first time in over 20 years

The streak is over. For the first time since the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East four straight seasons from 2001 to 2004, there is a repeat champion in the division.

Heading into Week 16, the Eagles needed either one win or one Dallas Cowboys loss to secure the division, and they got the job done on Saturday against another divisional rival, the Washington Commanders.

In each of the last 20 seasons, we've seen the previous year's divisional champion dethroned, until now.

Year NFC East champion 2004 Eagles 2005 Giants 2006 Eagles 2007 Cowboys 2008 Giants 2009 Cowboys 2010 Eagles 2011 Giants 2012 Commanders 2013 Eagles 2014 Cowboys 2015 Commanders 2016 Cowboys 2017 Eagles 2018 Cowboys 2019 Eagles 2020 Commanders 2021 Cowboys 2022 Eagles 2023 Cowboys 2024 Eagles 2025 Eagles



Heading into the 2025 season after winning the Super Bowl in 2024 in dominant fashion, the Eagles were heavy favorites to win the NFC East again in 2025, but so were most of the teams above that had a chance to repeat, but didn't. Way back in July, our Geoff Mosher took a look at how/why each of the division's champs faltered the following season. That bizarre trend is now over, and the Eagles will raise another banner at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will have at least one home game in the playoffs. Their most likely landing spot in the playoffs will be as the 3-seed in the NFC, though the 2-seed is within reach. The 1-seed and the 4-seed are also highly unlikely possibilities.

On the downside, winning the division means that the Eagles will play another first-place schedule in 2026.

