Eagles awarded four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

March 09, 2026
The NFL awarded compensatory picks to teams around the league on Monday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles collected four — a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick.
The third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Milton Williams in free agency a year ago. The fourth-round pick was awarded for the loss of Josh Sweat, the fifth-round pick likely for the loss of Mekhi Becton, and the sixth-round pick likely for the loss of Isaiah Rodgers. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four.
Their updated 2026 picks:
|Round
|Overall
|How acquired
|1
|23
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|54
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|68
|From Jets
|3
|98
|Compensatory pick
|4
|122
|Eagles' own pick
|4
|137
|Compensatory pick
|5
|152
|From Falcons
|5
|178
|Compensatory pick
|6
|215
|Compensatory pick
Eagles 2027 picks here.
