Eagles awarded four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL awarded compensatory picks to teams around the league on Monday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles collected four — a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick.

The third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Milton Williams in free agency a year ago. The fourth-round pick was awarded for the loss of Josh Sweat, the fifth-round pick likely for the loss of Mekhi Becton, and the sixth-round pick likely for the loss of Isaiah Rodgers. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four.

Their updated 2026 picks:

Round Overall How acquired 1 23 Eagles' own pick 2 54 Eagles' own pick 3 68 From Jets 3 98 Compensatory pick 4 122 Eagles' own pick 4 137 Compensatory pick 5 152 From Falcons 5 178 Compensatory pick 6 215 Compensatory pick

Eagles 2027 picks here.

