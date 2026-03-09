More Sports:

March 09, 2026

Eagles awarded four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Eagles lost some big free agents last offseason, and were compensated for it.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
030526MiltonWiliams Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images

The Eagles were awarded a third-round pick for the loss of Milton Williams in free agency last offseason.

The NFL awarded compensatory picks to teams around the league on Monday afternoon, and the Philadelphia Eagles collected four — a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick.

The third-round pick was awarded for the loss of Milton Williams in free agency a year ago. The fourth-round pick was awarded for the loss of Josh Sweat, the fifth-round pick likely for the loss of Mekhi Becton, and the sixth-round pick likely for the loss of Isaiah Rodgers. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four.

Their updated 2026 picks:

Round Overall How acquired 
23 Eagles' own pick 
54 Eagles' own pick 
68 From Jets 
98 Compensatory pick 
122 Eagles' own pick 
137 Compensatory pick 
152 From Falcons 
178 Compensatory pick 
215 Compensatory pick 


Eagles 2027 picks here.

