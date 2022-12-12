Eagles-Bears: A look at the odds

The Eagles ran right over the Giants on the way to 12-1 and a playoff berth.

The Bears, while they may finally be on to something with Justin Fields, still have a ways to go with eyes already on next season after losing their sixth straight to Green Bay on Sunday.

An organization still early into a rebuild going up against the clear juggernaut of the NFC? The Eagles are the obvious favorites for this one – yet again.

Here's a look at the Week 15 odds across several sportsbooks:

Book Spread Money Line Total (O/U) DraftKings PHI -9 PHI -425

CHI +340 48.5 FanDuel PHI -8.5 PHI -405

CHI +320 48.5 BetMGM PHI -9 PHI -455

CHI +340 48.5 UniBet PHI -9 PHI -315

CHI +245 48.5 PointsBet PHI -8.5 PHI -400

CHI +310 48.5

The Eagles are coming off back-to-back routs of the Titans at home and then the Giants up in the Meadowlands in performances that make it tough to argue that they aren't the best team in football right now.

Jalen Hurts' MVP case has only gotten stronger with each passing week and every clock-draining, methodical drive, the top rushing attack from last season is running at an even greater clip now (Miles Sanders just hit 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career), A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are catching any and everything, and the defense just shut down two of the NFL's best running backs in Derrick Henry one week and Saquon Barkley the next.

They own the top point differential in the league at +138 and are gunning straight after the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs, leaving minimal room for error with the teams (Minnesota and Dallas) trying to catch them.

"We got way bigger goals," head coach Nick Sirianni said after the win over the Giants clinched a playoff berth. "It's on to the next one."

Chicago, under first-year coach Matt Eberflus, is probably going to have its hands full.

The Eagles' defense will have to keep its eyes on Fields, who's become much more of an all-purpose threat in his second season, but comparing rosters and performance as a whole, the Eagles have a ton of advantages going in.

