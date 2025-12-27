Eagles-Bills: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the Birds' last major test in Buffalo

The Eagles will arrive to Buffalo with maybe the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff field still to play for, and the chance to make one last statement in the regular season against Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills.

Will Saquon Barkley and the Birds keep their foot on the gas? Or will they settle on their position and shift to getting their starters some rest ahead of the playoffs?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for how that Week 17 will go...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 17



Eagles (10-5) at Bills (11-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 17 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings BUF -1.5 PHI +110

BUF -130 43.5 FanDuel BUF -2.5 PHI +116

BUF -136 44.5 BetRivers BUF -2.5 PHI +110

BUF -139 44 BetMGM BUF -2 PHI +115

BUF -140 43.5 Caesars BUF -2 PHI +112

BUF -132 43.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Dec. 23

Jimmy Kempski (10-5)

Bills 24, Eagles 23

If the Bills win out and the Patriots lose either one of their final two games, the Bills will win the AFC East. They also still have a shot at the 5 seed if the Patriots don't cooperate, which would be ideal in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, because it would probably mean a trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, easily the worst likely divisional winner in the AFC. So there's plenty for them to play for.

The Eagles will clinch at least the 3 seed if the Panthers lose to the Seahawks during the early games. They are still alive for the 2 seed, but that's an unlikely outcome, even if they win out. The Eagles will play starters, but there may not be the same level of motivation in this matchup.

The Bills have the best rushing offense in the NFL, and they have a true home field advantage, with a 41-8 home record since 2020.

Geoff Mosher (11-4)

Bills 26, Eagles 20

Looks like it could be a real slop-fest at Highmark Stadium, with heavy rain expected. I'm not seven sure which would benefit most from the inclement weather, but you figure the ground game would be a major factor if there's a lot of rain. The Bills have one of the NFL's best rushing attacks, led by James Cook and, of course, Josh Allen. The Eagles have picked up their ground game lately against bad teams, but their ground game hasn't been nearly as dominant or impactful as last year.

You also have a situation where the Eagles' kicker has become very unreliable while the Bills have an injury to their kicker forcing them to sign a street free agent.

My hunch is that this game is low-scoring and close for most of the game, but the Bills come up with the fourth-quarter score they need to win, which they do frequently at home.

Evan Macy (8-6)

Bills 31, Eagles 23

I am not entirely sure the Eagles will be playing as hard in this one as the Bills, whop have never won a Super Bowl and who are still clawing to win the AFC East in a tight battle against the Patriots. The Eagles are almost locked into the 3-seed in the NFC and they don't want to sit their starters for two entire weeks — so they do need to play. But I don't think there will be urgency or anything particularly compelling coming from the offense, which needs to shine bright in January.

My prediction is a boring game, an Eagles loss, and hopefully no new injuries.

Nick Tricome (9-6)

Eagles 24, Bills 21

I see a nail-biter, but one the Eagles come out on top of to effectively put a wrap on their regular season.

I think the defense is really starting to hit its stride and will do just enough to leave James Cook and Josh Allen behind. Jordan Davis is playing the best football of his career, Brandon Graham is suddenly a regular interior rusher, Moro Ojomo has somewhat quietly been stellar, and if Jalen Carter is back, that's more than enough to give the Buffalo offense some headaches.

As for the Eagles on offense, Saquon Barkley has been maybe somewhat quietly trending upward these past few weeks, and I think this is the spot, up against a bad run defense, where he finally breaks through for that big day we've been waiting all season for.

