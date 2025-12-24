Eagles-Bills Week 17 injury report, with analysis

December 24, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills relatively healthy at this point in the season. The Bills have a long list of players on IR, as well as on their injury report this week.
Here's the Eagles-Bills injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|RT Lane Johnson
|Foot
|DNP
|WR A.J. Brown
|Teeth
|DNP
|LB Nakobe Dean
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LG Landon Dickerson
|Illness
|DNP
|iDL Jalen Carter
|Shoulders
|Full
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Illness
|Full
|LB Zack Baun
|Hand
|Full
|LB Jihaad Campbell
|Back/Ankle
|Full
|OT Fred Johnson
|Calf
|Full
|TE Cameron Latu
|Stinger
|Full
|OT Cameron Williams
|Shoulder
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Jalen Carter is back at practice for the first time since having a procedure on his shoulders.
• Still no Lane Johnson, though he is expected to be ready to play in Buffalo.
• Nakobe Dean didn't practice, as expected. The severity of his hamstring injury is still unknown.
• I can't imagine a "teeth" injury will keep A.J. Brown out for very long.
• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR this week, though Fangio said a week ago that he wouldn't be ready. Marcus Epps has played well in Makuba's absence.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.
The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.
The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DE Joey Bosa
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT DaQuan Jones
|Calf
|DNP
|TE Dalton Kincaid
|Knee
|DNP
|TE Dawson Knox
|Knee
|DNP
|DT Jordan Phillips
|Ankle
|DNP
|S Jordan Poyer
|Hamstring
|DNP
|K Matt Prater
|Right quad
|DNP
|QB Josh Allen
|Foot
|Limited
|CB Taron Johnson
|Quad
|Limited
|DB Cam Lewis
|Hamstring
|Limited
|LB Shaq Thompson
|Neck
|Limited
|S Cole Bishop
|Ribs
|Full
|RB Ray Davis
|Knee
|Full
Wednesday notes:
• Apologies, but I'm spending time with my family on Christmas Eve, and will not be diving into the context of the Bills' injury report this evening. #Analysis to come soon.
• DT Ed Oliver (IR, eligible to return at any time): Oliver is a very good player who had 9.5 sacks in 2023, 3 in 2024, and 3 in 3 games in 2025 before suffering a torn biceps injury. He could return at some point this season, but it won't be in time for this matchup.
• DE Michael Hoecht (IR, season over): The Bills signed Hoecht to decent money this offseason (3 years, $21 million), and he had 2 sacks in 2 games before tearing his Achillles. His season is over.
• DE Landon Jackson (IR, season over): Jackson is a third-round rookie who appeared in 3 games before suffering a torn MCL and PCL. His season is over.
• DT DeWayne Carter (IR, season over): Carter was a rotational defensive lineman for the Bills in 2024. He tore an Achilles in August, ending his season.
• CB Darius Slay (DNR): After the Steelers waived Slay, the Bills claimed him on waivers, but he did not report to the team.
• S Taylor Rapp (IR, season likely over): Rapp is a starting safety. He played in six games, before having surgery on a nagging knee that he had tried to play through. His season is probably over.
• S Damar Hamlin (IR, season likely over): Hamlin was a starter for the Bills in 2024, but he had a smaller role on the 2025 team. He suffered a pectoral injury, and his season is likely over.
• CB Dorian Strong (IR, season over): Strong is a sixth-round rookie who played in four games this season (1 start), before he suffered a career-threatening neck injury.
• WR Curtis Samuel (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Samuel has a stat line of 7-81-1 in 6 games this season. He landed on IR with knee and elbow injuries. He is eligible to come off of IR this week.
• WR Mecole Hardman (IR): Hardman is a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs who signed with the Bills this season. He has only played in one game, but he had a 61-yard kick return in that game. He landed on IR with a calf injury, but the Bills opened his 21-day practice window last week.
• K Tyler Bass (IR): Bass is a good kicker who has been over 80% every year of his career. He had surgery to correct a hip injury that persisted throughout training camp. The Bills' kicker this season had been Matt Prater, who is 18 of 20 on field goals, and 43 of 46 on PATs.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader