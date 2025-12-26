More Sports:

December 26, 2025

Eagles-Bills tale of the tape: Can Saquon Barkley, Philly turn in one more strong showing before the playoffs?

Sunday in Buffalo will be a battle between two good teams reaching for possibly better just ahead of the playoffs.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-Raiders-Week-15-NFL-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Bills' struggling run defense could be the setup for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to have a big day.

The Eagles head to Buffalo this Sunday to face Josh Allen and the Bills in what would be their last major test of the regular season. 

The Birds' work for the rest of the schedule approaching Week 17 is mostly done. They have the NFC East, and they'll likely have the NFC's No. 3 seed in the playoffs at 10-5, but that latter part isn't fully set in stone yet, so there is still reason for the starters to play and to try to push after one more win. 

Buffalo, at 11-4, has its own playoff ticket punched on the AFC side, but the Bills still have a chance at catching New England for the AFC East lead, so they also have their reason to keep going at full tilt down the stretch. 

So, Sunday will be a battle of two good teams looking for possibly better over the season's final two weeks.

Here's how they compare via the tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

EaglesAverageBills
23.3Pts 28.9
319.6Total Yds 373.1
197.9Passing Yds214.2
121.7Rushing Yds158.9
37.73rd Down Pct45.1
61.14th Down Pct58.3
14Giveaways 18

Defense

EaglesAverageBills
19.3Pts22.9
315.7Total Yds311.4
192.3Passing Yds167.1
123.5Rushing Yds144.3
39.83rd Down Pct42.9
32.04th Down Pct56.3
18Takeaways20

Leaders

Eagles     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jalen Hurts65.83,1147.3246 / 31 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Saquon Barkley2611,0724.1657
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
A.J. Brown7393512.8457

Bills     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Josh Allen 69.63,4068.02510 / 35 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
James Cook III2871,5325.36412
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Khalil Shakir6668410.4544

Series history and previous matchup

The Eagles lead the all-time series against the Bills at 9-6-0. 

They last faced one another at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12 of the 2023 season, in what became one of that year's most memorable efforts.

Jalen Hurts led a fourth-quarter comeback that closed a 10-point gap and Jake Elliott, with seconds left and with Buffalo having gone back up late, nailed a 59-yard field goal through the pouring rain to force overtime.

Hurts led the Eagles, dressed in their Kelly Green throwbacks, back down the field in the extra frame, then kept it himself on the final play to run in the winning touchdown for a 37-34 final. 

The Eagles improved to 10-1 with that win, and though they had clear concerns all over the field, they kept somehow finding their way by, and that miserable rainy day against Buffalo was the pinnacle of it. 

It never had to look pretty, the general thought about that year's team at the time went, the job just had to get done. 

The 2023 Eagles did...until they suddenly couldn't anymore following that week. The season spiraled fast after that, and fans still carry the scars from it even after the team regrouped and bounced back a year later to win the Super Bowl.

And it's part of why the 2025 Eagles might want to turn in one more strong showing this week.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Khalil Shakir Josh Allen Buffalo Bills James Cook Saquon Barkley A.J. Brown Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to expand late-night service for New Year's Eve celebrations

SEPTA bus Fox Chase

New Year's Eve

A recession pop dance party offers a New Year’s Eve night on a budget in Philly

Underground Arts Party

Marijuana

Smoking 'a few harmless joints' a month can hurt school performance, study says

Weed Use Teens

Holiday

Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree in Philly

Christmas Tree Recycling

Performances

The classic mystery ‘Clue’ hits the stage in Philadelphia this January

CLUE photo for Forrest Theater

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved