Eagles-Bills Week 17 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills relatively healthy at this point in the season. The Bills have a long list of players on IR, as well as on their injury report this week.

Here are the Eagles' and Bills' inactives, with analysis.

• RT Lane Johnson: This will be the sixth straight game that Johnson will miss. Lisfranc injuries are tough, and it does make sense to put him in bubble wrap until the playoffs.



• LB Nakobe Dean: Dean injured his hamstring against the Commanders Week 16. He left the game and did not return. Vic Fangio said that Dean avoided a serious injury that would keep him out long-term, but he was not ready to go for this matchup.



• CB Michael Carter: The Eagles announced that Carter will not play because of a personal reason.



• EDGE Josh Uche: With better depth on the edge, Uche is down.

• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR this week, though Fangio said a week ago that he wouldn't be ready. Marcus Epps has played well in Makuba's absence.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.

