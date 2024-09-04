Eagles bring back a familiar offensive lineman, and some other roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles made four moves on Tuesday, as they continue to tweak their roster ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

They signed Jack Driscoll to the practice squad

Driscoll was an Eagles 2020 fourth-round pick who appeared in 54 games, with 17 starts. He left in free agency to play for the Dolphins this past offseason, made their initial 53-man roster, but was released thereafter. He then signed with the Eagles to the practice squad.

In 2023, Driscoll had a rough performance against the Jets Week 6, which contributed to the Eagles' loss. To his credit, Driscoll later filled in for an injured Lane Johnson against the Bills and had a good game.

Early in his career, Driscoll seemed to be on a starting trajectory, as he played reasonably well as a rookie at RT in 2020 and as a RG in 2021, but his progression stalled in 2022 and 2023. Driscoll has some guard-tackle versatility. His career snap counts, not including when he has come in as a sixth offensive lineman:

Year LT LG C RG RT 2020 1 0 0 0 287 2021 0 0 0 438 74 2022 148 0 0 0 204 2023 1 0 0 35 130 TOTAL 150 0 0 473 695



The Eagles have familiarity and trust with Driscoll, which they don't seem to have yet with second-year pro Tyler Steen.

They signed WR Kyle Philips to the practice squad

Phillips (5'11, 189) was Titans fifth-round pick in 2022. 8-78-0 in 2022, 15-181-0 in 2023. He also has 9 career punt returns (9.4 yards per return). A scouting report via NFL.com when Philips was coming out of school at UCLA in 2022:

Slot receiver with limited range but above-average potential as a punt-return option. Philips has the foot quickness to elude press and uncover underneath but his effectiveness wanes over the second and third levels. He needs to improve his route efficiency to prove he can separate from nickel corners in the pros and must improve as a hands-catcher. Philips' talent to create for himself and his team as a return man gives him a shot to make a club.

So, I guess he's the practice squad version of Britain Covey?

To make room for Driscoll and Philips, the Eagles waived TE Kevin Foelsch and S Caden Sterns.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader