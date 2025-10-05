Eagles-Broncos Week 5 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles' injury list / injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, while the Denver Broncos are very healthy after the first four games of the season.

Here are the Eagles' and Broncos' inactives, with analysis.

Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback. Azeez Ojulari is active for the first time this season.

The Eagles didn't call anyone up from their practice squad for this matchup. • CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has been active for game days this season, but he hasn't had a role in the regular defense or on special teams yet.

• OL Drew Kendall: The Eagles apparently like Brett Toth more as the backup center/guard.

• WR Xavier Gipson: The Eagles claimed Gipson off of waivers last week.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through three games he has 10 tackles and 0 sacks. He "tweaked" his triceps injury, and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean is technically still on PUP, despite the team activating his 21-day practice window.

• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.







Broncos inactives

If you bought tickets to watch Frank Crum play, you're in for some disappointment.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Dre Greenlaw: You all remember Greenlaw from his scuffle with Big Dom. Since tearing his Achilles while running onto the field during the 2023-2024 Super Bowl, Greenlaw has only appeared in two games. He is currently missing time with a quad injury.



• LB Drew Sanders: Sanders was a Broncos third-round pick in 2023. He played in all 17 games as a rookie, starting four. He tore his Achilles in April of 2024 and missed the first 13 games of the season, but played in the final four. He injured his foot in 2025 training camp and began the season on IR.

• iDL Malcolm Roach: Rotational interior D-lineman, played for Sean Payton both in New Orleans and Denver.

