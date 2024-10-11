Eagles vs. Browns: Five matchups to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are healthy coming out of their bye week, and in Week 6 they'll face the banged-up and struggling Cleveland Browns. Here are our five matchups to watch.



1) Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Browns DE Myles Garrett

The two best players I have ever watched in Eagles joint practices with another team were Tom Brady and Myles Garrett.

Notes from 2023 joint practices:

Browns DE Myles Garrett is an absolute beast. I mean, we already know this. The guy has had double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons and 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons. Why are we starting off talking about a Browns player? Well, he wrecked parts of the practice yesterday because Jordan Mailata couldn't block him. Garrett ran around him and one occasion, through him, which just does not happen very often to Mailata. This isn't so much a "Mailata stinks" observation, to be clear. It's much more a "Myles Garrett is freaking awesome" observation.

"That was a long day," Mailata said on Wednesday. "I like to think I got better."

Garrett won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, when he had 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 30 QB hits, and 3 batted passes. He now has six straight seasons with double-digit sacks, and 50 sacks in 54 games since 2021. Here are Garrett's four sacks so far in 2024:

"I don't even need to say anything," Mailata said, when asked what makes Garrett so good. "His film is a great example. I don't need to say anything about him. Just watch the film, see how explosive he is, how reactive he is just from his get-off. He's got the fastest get-off in the league... so that sticks out. You see the length he plays with, the strength that he plays with. He's got a high football IQ.

"When you find a weak spot, let me know."

Mailata spoke at length with Garrett after joint practices both in 2022 and 2023.

Garrett gave Mailata some tips after those practices.

"Cues on what he's looking at, as a tackle," Mailata said, when asked what Garrett told him. "Hands, where I shoot my hands. He's looking at hips when he's rushing... It was pretty valuable to get those tips from him."

A recent trend in the NFL is to put your best edge rusher up against the opposing offense's RT, because that is typically the weaker of the two tackles. In the Eagles' case, Lane Johnson is one of the best pass protecting offensive tackles ever, left or right, and he usually draws the most difficult assignment. Garrett, however, primarily rushes against the LT, so Mailata will have his hands full.

One way that the Browns can win this game is if Garrett wrecks it. Mailata has developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber LT, but the Eagles still must give him help against this all-world type of player.