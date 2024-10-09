More Sports:

October 09, 2024

Eagles-Browns Week 6 odds preview: Birds are heavy favorites to rebound from Bucs loss

The Eagles have had their struggles, but the Browns have been a total disaster.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Bucs-Week-4-NFL-2024.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have had two weeks to regroup from a demoralizing blowout from the Bucs.

The Eagles are gearing up to get back at it this Sunday at the Linc – either in front of a Philly crowd that will be amped up or dour depending on how the rest of this week goes for the Phillies. 

The last time we saw the Birds, two weeks ago down in Tampa, they were a mess. The defense's soft coverage got torn apart by Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, the offense – down A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Lane Johnson – could barely move the ball, and the special teams left the disastrous 33-16 loss needing to thoroughly re-read the rulebook.

The Eagles looked awful, and exactly like that team that imploded last year against Tampa in the playoffs, which understandably, left a lot of fans infuriated and wanting head coach Nick Sirianni straight back on to a scorching hot seat.

But the team has had two weeks now to regroup, get healthy, and form a plan to get back on track, and maybe just as much to their benefit, their opponent this week, the Cleveland Browns, might be even more of a dysfunctional mess. 

The lines are definitely leaning heavily toward the Eagles approaching Sunday. Here's a look at the odds across several sportsbooks:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -8.5CLE +340
PHI -440		43.5
FanDuel PHI -8.5CLE +350
PHI -450		43.5
BetRiversPHI -9.5CLE +320
PHI -420		43
 BetMGMPHI -8.5CLE +350
PHI -450		 43.5 
Bally's PHI -8.5 CLE +320
PHI -420		43
*Lines as of Tuesday

Brown, Smith, and Johnson are all expected to be back for the Eagles, which should be a massive boost for an offense still trying to shift into full gear. 

Jalen Hurts and co. were supposed to be a high-powered group coming into 2024, but with the exception of star running back Saquon Barkley, who has been everything as advertised since signing, the rest of the unit just hasn't gelled in the way most expected. 

The O-line, especially with Johnson in, is still one of the strongest in the league, but Hurts is still turnover-prone, the whole operation has been struggling to get going out of the gate (the Eagles haven't scored in the first quarter four games in), and coordinator Kellen Moore's playcalling gets stuck in the mud until a big run from Barkley or improvisation on a broken play by Brown or Barkley saves everything. 

It's how the Eagles pulled off each of their two wins so far, but also how they fumbled Week 2 against the Falcons and had Week 4 in Tampa blow up in their face.

As for the defense, it'll be looking to rebound from a performance plagued by easily exploitable coverage, horrendous tackling, and a front seven that continues to pull a disappearing act. 

Look, there really wasn't much good to pull away from that Bucs game two weeks ago. 

The good heading toward Sunday against Cleveland though? The Browns are terrible. 

They're 1-4, just got thrashed 34-13 by Jayden Daniels and a Commanders team tapping into their potential early, and all with perhaps the defining moment of how much of a disaster the Browns have been: quarterback Deshaun Watson, on a trade and contract that still boggles the mind, just giving up. 

If the Eagles want to bounce back this Sunday, they have to tee off here.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Cleveland Browns Saquon Barkley Deshaun Watson Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Panera settles suit over Penn student's death linked to Charged Lemonade

Panera Bread Lawsuit

Sponsored

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Adult Health

Greater diversity among organ donors increases the possibility that people on waiting lists find good matches

Cynthia London Organ Donation

Entertainment

A fashion guide to the Sabrina Carpenter concert

sabrina carpenter tour fashion

Phillies

5 Phillies thoughts: Some love for Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and even Rob Thomson

Bryce-Harper-Phillies-NLDS_100724_USAT

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Weekend with performances, crafts

museum american revolution indigenous peoples weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved