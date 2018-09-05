More Sports:

September 05, 2018

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles with unfurl their Super Bowl banner Thursday night at the Linc.

After what felt like a looooong training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles' 53 man roster is set, a decision has been made on a starting quarterback, and a real football game will be played tomorrow. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles doomed with Nick Foles at the helm once again with Carson Wentz out? How about the other injured guys? What's their deal? Who is primed for a breakout season? What will the Eagles' final record be?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

MORE: Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition | Bud Light's Eagles statue is Pederson and Foles calling for the Philly Special | Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Brown and more | Ranking the best Eagles players to draft in your fantasy football league

Jimmy Kempski
