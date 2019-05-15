Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

With 2019 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, we're beginning to enter into the doldrums of the NFL offseason, though the Philadelphia Eagles do have some mini-camps upcoming.



Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add depth players, like they did with Stefen Wisniewski? Might they make a splash move to try to put themselves over the top? Is it concerning that they have only made 10 picks in the last two drafts? What roles will each of the Eagles' newly acquired players have as rookies?