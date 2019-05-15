More Sports:

May 15, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051519DougPederson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Crusher Doug observes Eagles rookie camp.

With 2019 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, we're beginning to enter into the doldrums of the NFL offseason, though the Philadelphia Eagles do have some mini-camps upcoming.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add depth players, like they did with Stefen Wisniewski? Might they make a splash move to try to put themselves over the top? Is it concerning that they have only made 10 picks in the last two drafts? What roles will each of the Eagles' newly acquired players have as rookies? 

MORE: Philly sports' best late-game victories of the last 30 years | Most heartbreaking losses

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

RELATED: Eagles re-sign Stefen Wisniewski | Updated Eagles 2019 depth chart

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved