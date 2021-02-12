More Sports:

February 12, 2021

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_Cowboys_fans_15_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022013.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Soon that jersey will be available for $5 at your local Modell's.

Will they? Won't they? It's yet another day of Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz trade drama. So let's talk about it, I guess.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles going to do this deal anytime soon or what? What teams are involved? What can the Eagles expect in return compensation? And what disagreements did you have with me in our "stay or go" series?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

