RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Will they? Won't they? It's yet another day of Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz trade drama. So let's talk about it, I guess.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles going to do this deal anytime soon or what? What teams are involved? What can the Eagles expect in return compensation? And what disagreements did you have with me in our "stay or go" series?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.



