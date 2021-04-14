More Sports:

April 14, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Eagles drumline performs during a game against the Detroit Lions.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now just over two weeks away, and as you're all well aware, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of picks. It would be ideal if they don't mess them up. They also have a growing number of alarming pieces being written about them and the inner workings of the franchise.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. 

Who are some of the players the Eagles are likely to take in the first round of the draft? Are they done in free agency after signing Eric Wilson and (checks notes) Jordan Howard, again? From a big picture perspective, is the team heading in the right direction after a gross 4-11-1 season? And what should we make of the latest troubling piece from The Athletic about the Eagles' organizational dysfunction

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

