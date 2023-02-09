Zoo animal Super Bowl LVII prediction roundup

Did I conduct a wide search for zoo animals who predicted the winner of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? Yes. Yes I did.

Magoo the sea lion, OdySea Aquarium (Scottsdale, Arizona): Eagles

Magoo is an eight-year-old sea lion, described as "gregarious" and "social."

Crockett the sea lion, Arizona Aquarium (Tempe, Arizona): Eagles

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater helped with the selection process.

Pabu the red panda, ZooMontana (Billings, Montana): Eagles

Pabu gets my vote for cutest Super Bowl predictor.

Bakari the baby giraffe, Blank Park Zoo (Des Moines, Iowa): Chiefs

Bakari is a five-month-old giraffe. Technically, his mother Zola picked the Chiefs, and then he just followed her, so I'm not sure what to make of that.



Rudy and Udara the orangutans, Topeka Zoo: Chiefs

This one was clearly rigged. When the orangutangs enter the shelter, the Chiefs box is like, right there. It's hard to even find the Eagles box. Of course, Topeka is in Kansas.

GTFOH, Topeka Zoo. That's Patriots-level cheating.

Hugh and Buffett the manatees, Mote Marine Lab (Sarasota, Florida): Split decision

Buffett picked the Eagles; Hugh picked the Chiefs.

You're welcome.

