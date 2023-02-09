Zoo animal Super Bowl LVII prediction roundup

February 09, 2023
Did I conduct a wide search for zoo animals who predicted the winner of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? Yes. Yes I did.
Magoo is an eight-year-old sea lion, described as "gregarious" and "social."
Cardinals kicker Matt Prater helped with the selection process.
Pabu gets my vote for cutest Super Bowl predictor.
Bakari is a five-month-old giraffe. Technically, his mother Zola picked the Chiefs, and then he just followed her, so I'm not sure what to make of that.
This one was clearly rigged. When the orangutangs enter the shelter, the Chiefs box is like, right there. It's hard to even find the Eagles box. Of course, Topeka is in Kansas.
GTFOH, Topeka Zoo. That's Patriots-level cheating.
Buffett picked the Eagles; Hugh picked the Chiefs.
You're welcome.
