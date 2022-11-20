More Sports:

Eagles-Colts Week 11 inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Colts DE Kwity Paye

The Philadelphia Eagles had good luck on the injury front through the first half of the season, but the injury bug has bitten them of late, as a number of important players have landed on injured reserve. Their Week 11 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, listed 12 players on their initial injury report this week, and their best defensive player is on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Colts' inactives, with analysis.

• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.

• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.

 OG Sua Opeta: Jack Driscoll will likely be the backup at both guard spots.

• OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman.

CB Josh Jobe: Jobe is an occasional gunner on special teams. He was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Friday.

Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph will make their Eagles debuts.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. Goedert will have to be replaced by a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson, who was activated off of the PUP list on Wednesday. WR Zach Pascal could also get some of Goedert's snaps because of his ability as a blocker.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season. 

Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles had to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave more than they'd prefer, but they have since signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to help pick up the slack.

• CB Avonte Maddox (IR - Week 10): Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner. He was replaced in the lineup by Josiah Scott, who gave up a few third down completions against the Commanders in the Eagles' loss on Monday night.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

• DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

The Colts have three injured inactive players:

DE Kwity Paye: Paye was the Colts' first-round pick in 2021, and he is a starter on their defensive line. He has 4 sacks in 7 games this season.

TE Jelani Woods: Woods is a 6'7 red zone threat who has 3 TDs on 7 receptions this season. He was a 2022 third-round pick.

OL Matt Pryor: Former Eagles legend.

The rest of the Colts' inactives:

There will be no chance of Nick Foles playing today. 😔

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Shaq Leonard (IR - Week 10): Leonard was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020, and 2021, second-team All-Pro in 2019. In 2021, Leonard had 122 tackles, 4 INTs, a league-leading 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 8 pass breakups. He is one of the best defenders in the NFL. He had a season-ending surgery on his back on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport.

• DE Tyquan Lewis (IR - Week 8): Lewis was averaging 39 snaps per game when he went on IR. He wasn't very productive — 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 4 QB hits.

• P Rigoberto Sanchez (Season-ending IR): Sanchez tore an Achilles during the offseason. The Colts signed Matt Haack to replace him.

