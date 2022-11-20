Eagles-Colts Week 11 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had good luck on the injury front through the first half of the season, but the injury bug has bitten them of late, as a number of important players have landed on injured reserve. Their Week 11 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, listed 12 players on their initial injury report this week, and their best defensive player is on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Colts' inactives, with analysis.

• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.



• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.

• OG Sua Opeta: Jack Driscoll will likely be the backup at both guard spots.

• OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman.

• CB Josh Jobe: Jobe is an occasional gunner on special teams. He was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Friday.

Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph will make their Eagles debuts.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. Goedert will have to be replaced by a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson, who was activated off of the PUP list on Wednesday. WR Zach Pascal could also get some of Goedert's snaps because of his ability as a blocker.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season.