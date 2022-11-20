More Sports:

November 20, 2022

Eagles injury update: TE Dallas Goedert will return later this season, DT Jordan Davis could be back vs. Titans

Goedert is reportedly expected to return in the home stretch of the regular season while Davis could be activated Week 13 against Tennessee.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110422DallasGoedert Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert, on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, will return this season.

The Eagles have to go without top tight end Dallas Goedert and rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, but the good news is that both should be back later this season. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goedert is expected to return for the home stretch of the regular season schedule, the "only question is whether it's with two, three or four games left," he quoted a source. 

Davis, meanwhile, who the Eagles have missed as a big run-stopping presence on the inside, reportedly has a shot to be activated for the Week 13 home game against Tennessee on Dec. 4. 

Goedert suffered a shoulder injury late in last Monday night's loss to the Commanders after he was pulled to the ground by Washington linebacker Jamin Davis on a missed facemask call with defensive tackle John Ridgeway also coming down on him from behind. Goedert fumbled on the play and was slow to get up after. 

Davis, the Eagles' 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia, suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team's Week 8 matchup against the Steelers on Oct. 30. He was initially helped off the field, but after going to the medical tent on the sideline, he needed to be carted back to the locker room. 

Goedert, with 43 receptions on the year, is second on the team in receiving yards with 544, and his three touchdowns are also tied for second with wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The reported target of 2-4 games left in the regular season would put his return between Week 15 at Chicago on December 18 at the earliest and Week 17 vs. New Orleans on New Year's Day at the latest. 

Davis, who has so far played a limited role in his rookie season, has just 14 total tackles through seven games but helped limit opposing offenses' rushing attack through the middle. Since he's been out, both the Houston Texans with Dameon Pierce and Washington with Brian Robinson Jr. have used the run to their advantage, which led the Eagles to sign veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh as a way to plug the leak, especially with a slew of top running backs coming up on the schedule. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Sports Injuries Dallas Goedert Jordan Davis

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Development

Developer restoring 'Boner 4ever' building in North Philly wants to construct an 8-story addition
Boner4ever Building North Philly

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Women's Health

More women are choosing to give birth at home, but to do so safely requires certain precautions
Home Births

Eagles

Mailbag: Projecting the Eagles' (and Saints') win-loss records the rest of the 2022 season
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-Washington-Week-3-NFL-2022.jpg

Food & Drink

Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Esquire Best New Restaurants 2022

Food & Drink

Tabachoy's Chance Anies takes over chef in residency program at Volvér
Volver Chef Residency Tabachoy

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved