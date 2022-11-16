Eagles-Colts Week 11 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a relatively healthy team for the better part of this season, but they have begun accumulating a bunch notable injuries over the last few weeks. Their Week 11 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have nine players listed on their initial injury report, and their best defensive player is on injured reserve.

Here's the Eagles-Colts injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP

WR A.J. Brown Ankle Limited WR DeVonta Smith Knee Limited C Jason Kelce Ankle Limited LB Haason Reddick Thigh Limited DT Fletcher Cox Foot Limited WR Britain Covey Thigh Limited



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates):

• A bunch of the Eagles' best players showed up on the injury report this week, but the only non-participant was deep backup Josh Jobe. Obviously, we'll monitor the progression of the Eagles' very good players as the week progresses, but for now their availability probably isn't a big concern.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. Goedert will have to be replaced by a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson, who was activated off of the PUP list on Wednesday.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season.

Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles will likely have to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave more than they'd prefer, and they may have to commit more bodies toward stopping the run. • CB Avonte Maddox (IR - Week 10): Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner. He was replaced in the lineup by Josiah Scott, who gave up a few third down completions against the Commanders in the Eagles' loss on Monday night.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DT DeForest Buckner Neck DNP

DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP CB Kenny Moore Illness DNP RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP LS Luke Rhodes Calf DNP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back Limited C Ryan Kelly Knee Limited TE Jelani Woods Shoulder Limited LB Jojo Domann Neck Full

Wednesday notes: • The Colts' defensive line is banged up, as three starters appear on the initial injury report. Two of them — DT DeForest Buckner and DE Kwity Paye — didn't practice at all. Buckner (5.5 sacks), Ngakoue (5 sacks), and Paye (4 sacks) account for 14.5 of the team's 25 sacks. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • LB Shaq Leonard (IR - Week 10): Leonard was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020, and 2021, second-team all Pro in 2019. In 2021, Leonard had 122 tackles, 4 INTs, a league-leading 8 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 8 pass breakups. He is one of the best defenders in the NFL. He had a season-ending surgery on his back on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport. • DE Tyquan Lewis (IR - Week 8): Lewis was averaging 39 snaps per game when he went on IR. He wasn't very productive — 14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 4 QB hits.

• P Rigoberto Sanchez (Season-ending IR): Sanchez tore an Achilles during the offseason. The Colts signed Matt Haack to replace him.