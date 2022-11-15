More Sports:

November 15, 2022

Report: Eagles star TE Dallas Goedert to miss significant time

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Dallas_Goedert_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese119.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Add some injury to insult for the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of their loss to the Washington Commanders, as star tight end Dallas Goedert will "miss extended time" with a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The injury evidently occurred on the play in which Goedert lost a fumble when Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis had a grasp of Goedert's facemask, and all of 321-pound John Ridgeway's weight landed on top of his shoulders. 

Goedert stayed down on the field for a bit after that play, but he ended up playing every offensive snap.

With Goedert sidelined, the Eagles will lose a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game. He will have to be replaced by a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and perhaps Tyree Jackson, whose 21-day practice window for return was initiated on October 26.

Through nine games, Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs. Huge loss.

