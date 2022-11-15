Report: Eagles star TE Dallas Goedert to miss significant time

November 15, 2022
Add some injury to insult for the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of their loss to the Washington Commanders, as star tight end Dallas Goedert will "miss extended time" with a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury suffered in the win over the #Commanders last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Not a season-ender though. Injury added to insult on the play with the missed facemask that put him in harm’s way. pic.twitter.com/ndOPCiwKD2— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 15, 2022
The injury evidently occurred on the play in which Goedert lost a fumble when Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis had a grasp of Goedert's facemask, and all of 321-pound John Ridgeway's weight landed on top of his shoulders.
Maybe Dallas Goedert fumbled because he got poked in the eye while his face mask was being pulled?— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 15, 2022
Goedert stayed down on the field for a bit after that play, but he ended up playing every offensive snap.
With Goedert sidelined, the Eagles will lose a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game. He will have to be replaced by a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and perhaps Tyree Jackson, whose 21-day practice window for return was initiated on October 26.
Through nine games, Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs. Huge loss.
