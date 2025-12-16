Eagles-Commanders Week 16 odds preview: Birds favored to clinch NFC East with Washington's year done

The Eagles had the abysmal Raiders in front of them and handled business without issue in a 31-0 thrashing on Sunday.

They snapped that nasty three-game slide, improved to 9-5, and are now right at the doorstep of a second straight NFC East title heading to Landover this Saturday to face the Commanders.

The Commanders themselves, meanwhile, are just looking to close out another miserable year.

Washington is 4-10, not going anywhere, and shut starting QB Jayden Daniels down the rest of the way on Monday to finish out the stretch with veteran backup Marcus Mariota.

It's a battle of two division rivals, where one still has much to gain while the other already has its season over.

So the sportsbooks are favoring the Eagles, who still have work to do. Here's a look at the betting odds and money lines for Week 16...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -6.5 PHI -310

WSH +250 44.5 FanDuel PHI -6.5 PHI -295

WSH +240 44.5 BetRivers PHI -6.5 PHI -305

WSH +235 44 BetMGM PHI -6.5 PHI -285

WSH +230 44.5 Caesars PHI -6.5 PHI -310

WSH +240 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Dec. 16

The Eagles turned in a big showing when they really needed to this past Sunday at home. Yeah, it was an extremely bad Raiders team, but Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense moved the ball efficiently and scored often for the first time in a while, while newly realized interior pass rusher Brandon Graham and the Eagles' defense had old friend Kenny Pickett under fire all day on the way to holding Las Vegas to just 75 yards of total offense.

The Eagles, who came into that game having lost their last three in infuriating fashion and with increasing worry of falling into another 2023-esque collapse, instead put together a complete, statement effort when they needed to.

Now they get a bad Washington team to continue to try and course-correct against over two of the regular season's final three weeks. Also, the offensive line might just be getting Lane Johnson back this week as a boost.

The Commanders...let's keep it brief.

They made a miracle run behind a rookie Daniels to the NFC Championship last season – with some extreme luck – then ran into the Eagles and got crushed in a 55-point pummeling so embarrassing that the Eagles nearly got awarded a free touchdown because Washington was left facing the Tush Push at the goal line again and Frankie Luvu was all out of ideas.

On the big stage, and on an even playing field (i.e., the other team wasn't injured to all hell), they got exposed.

But it was OK, Washington fans went into the rest of the bitter winter arguing. Daniels totally wasn't going to regress with everyone having a full year of tape on him, and the Commanders would have a ton of cap space to use in the offseason from a bunch of washed old guys who signed patchwork, one-year deals coming off the books – even though that quietly made up the majority of their roster.

The Commanders were gonna be scary, they said.

Then they spent all their offseason money on more patchwork, short-term deals for washed old guys, Daniels regressed and got hurt a bunch, and now their season is in the toilet.

Yeah, Deebo Samuel was really that last piece they needed.

They'll always have their little moment at the Convention Center Hard Rock, I suppose.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports