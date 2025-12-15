The Eagles held the Raiders to 75 yards on Sunday. Nine NFL teams have had that many yards on one play.

The Eagles on Sunday did something they haven't done this century, and haven't done in more than 70 years.

In holding the Raiders to just 75 yards of total offense in Sunday's 31-0 shutout, the Eagles' defense authored its most profound beatdown of an opponent since 1955, when the Birds held the Chicago Cardinals to just 49 total yards in a 27-3 blowout. The Cards managed one passing yard.

The last time before Sunday that the Eagles held an opponent to 75 yards or less and pitched a shutout was even longer. They scored a 7-0 win over the New York Bulldogs – yes, the Bulldogs – at the Polo Grounds in upper Manhattan on Sept. 22, 1949. The Bulldogs managed just 34 yards that day.

Before the Raiders did it Sunday against the Eagles, only eight times since the start of the millennium had a team failed to eclipse 75 yards in a game, with Monday night's game between the Dolphins and Steelers remaining to be played.

Before Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals were the last to do it, gaining just 58 yards against the Browns in Week 9 of 2023. The Eagles must have been one week too late with their effort, because four of the other seven happened in Week 14:

Team Yards Opponent Date Jets 53 Bills 2022 Week 9 Bears 47 Browns 2021 Week 3 Chiefs 67 Chargers 2010 Week 14 Bengals 72 Jets 2010 Week 17 Browns 26 Bills 2004 Week 14 Texans 47 Steelers 2002 Week 14 Browns 53 Jaguars 2000 Week 14





The Raiders were punchless from start to finish against an Eagles team that entered Week 15 on a three-game losing streak, and against an Eagles defense that's getting hot but is nowhere near the NFL leaders in most defensive categories.

The Eagles entered Week 15 ranking ninth in points allowed, 22nd in overall yards allowed, 11th in pass yards allowed, 26th in rushing yards allowed, 16th in sacks, 24th in passer rating allowed, and 17th in completion percentage against.

It's probably a better defense than the stats suggest, because of a few outlier games – Bears on Black Friday, Giants in Week 6 – because they didn't add Jaelan Phillips until the trade deadline, and because Jalen Carter has been playing through injuries to his shoulders that the Eagles hope will be behind him when he returns.

But also, this isn't the legendary 1991 defense, and the past two games they've abused two of the worst offensive lines in the sport. We'll find out if this year's defense is really this good over the final three weeks of the season, with a game against the Bills sandwiched between two against the Commanders.

Still, you can't dismiss the historical perspective of holding the Raiders, or any NFL team, to just 75 yards.

Consider this – nine different NFL teams, including the Eagles, have had 75 or more yards on one play this year, and it's happened 10 times overall:

Team Play Bucs Emeka Egbuka 77-YD catch Colts Jonathan Taylor runs (80, 83 YDs); AD Mitchell 75-YD catch Eagles DeVonta Smith 79-YD catch Falcons Bijan Robinson 81-YD run Lions Jahymr Gibbs 78-YD run Rams Tutu Atwell 88-YD catch Saints Rashid Shaheed 87-YD catch Steelers DK Metcalf 80-YD catch Vikings Jordan Addison 81-YD catch





The Eagles, Bucs, Rams, Steelers, Falcons and Vikings are the only NFL teams to have, and to have allowed, a gain of at least 75 yards this season.

In Week 5, Bucs rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka had more yards on his 77-yard touchdown catch – just his 19th career catch– than the Raiders had Sunday.

Three other players that same week, including Tutu Atwell, AD Mitchell and DK Metcalf, also had as many or more yards on one catch than the Raiders had Sunday.

Entering Sunday, an NFL running back or pass catcher had more yards in a game than the Raiders had against the Eagles 155 times through 13 weeks.



Entering Sunday, 51 different NFL players have either matched or had more yards in one game than Las Vegas managed against the Eagles. Bills running back James Cook surpassed the Raiders' total nine times, out of 14 games, after his 111 total yards against the Patriots.

Even some of the best defenses in Eagles history can't claim an effort like Sunday's.

In 1981, when the Eagles last featured a defense that ranked No. 1 in both points scored and yards allowed, the best they did was hold an opponent to 176 yards – the Commanders in Week 14 (what is it with Week 14?).

The 1991 defense, built by Buddy Ryan, coached by Rich Kotite and coordinator Bud Carson, led by Reggie White, and considered by many to be one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, ranked first in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed. The best they did that season was hold the Cowboys to 90 yards in Week 3.

Last year's Eagles defense, the one that made Vic Fangio a Super Bowl champion coordinator, finished first in yards allowed and second in points allowed. That group held the Giants to 119 yards in Week 6.

Sunday's win was one for the ages, but the Eagles sure wouldn't mind another one this season.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports