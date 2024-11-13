Eagles-Commanders preview: Five things to watch

In Week 11, the Philadelphia Eagles will play their biggest game of the season to date against the up-and-coming 7-3 Washington Commanders. Here are our five things to watch.

1) A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. the Commanders' CBs

As the trade deadline approached a week ago, the most obvious weakness on the Commanders' roster was at cornerback, and they did something about it by trading draft picks to the Saints for four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore has a hamstring injury, and did not play last Sunday against the Steelers. He has not practiced yet this week either. So, we'll see if he plays on Thursday night, but it's not looking great for the Commanders.

If Lattimore can't go, the Commanders' starting cornerbacks are Benjamin St-Juste and rookie Mike Sainristil. St-Juste is one of the grabbiest cornerbacks in the NFL. He had 11 penalties in 2023, and already has 5 pass interference penalties in 2024. He's a big corner at 6'3, but he's slow:

St-Juste has to be grabby, because he can't run with NFL receivers. Here he is giving up an easy TD against the Steelers last week on a deep ball to Mike Williams, who isn't exactly Tyreek Hill:

When the Eagles take shots down the field, they should be looking to get Brown or Smith matched up on No. 25.

On the other side, as noted above, is the rookie, Sainristil, who was one of my favorite prospects in the 2024 draft. Sainristil played wide receiver his first three years at Michigan, catching 37 passes for 539 yards (14.6 YPC) and 5 TDs, before moving to defense for his last two years, mostly playing slot corner. He's tough and physical.

In his rookie season, Sainristil has had to play outside, out of necessity, because 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes has been a bust. Sainristil fights, but he's also a 5'10, 182-pound corner playing out of position.

From the Commanders' point of view, if you're looking at this matchup, the biggest fear would have be Brown and Smith against this secondary.

2) Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' rushing attack vs. the Commanders' run defense

In addition to being susceptible to good receivers, the Commanders don't have a good run defense either. Really, they don't have a good defense across the board. They're ranked 25th in defensive DVOA (20th pass, 24th run).

Here are their run defense ranks:

Commanders run D Stat Rank Rush yards allowed per game 142.1 28 Rushing first downs allowed per game 7.9 26 Rushing yards per attempt 4.8 28 Rushes of 20+ yards allowed 10 T-27



Their last three games against the run:

Opponent Rush Yards YPC TD Bears 33 202 6.1 2 Giants 31 164 5.3 1 Steelers 43 140 3.3 1



None of those teams run the ball anywhere near as well as the Eagles.

3) Eagles DC Vic Fangio vs. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels could get hurt in this game and be lost for the season, and he'd still probably win Offensive Rookie of the Year in a landslide.

As a passer, Daniels is completing 68.7% of his passes on 8.2 yards per attempt, with 9 TDs and just 2 INTs on the season.

"He's done a great job for them," Vic Fangio said on Tuesday. "Kudos to him for what he's been able to achieve. Kudos to the coaches there that are coaching him because that's not an easy offense to run. They do a lot of different things. He's only thrown two interceptions, which is unreal, really. He's done a great job."

As a runner, Daniels has carried 85 times for 464 yards and 4 TDs.

"We've got to be assignment sound, make sure we always have a guy available to play that quarterback if he pulls it," Fangio said. "He'll pull it sometimes with blockers. He'll pull it sometimes with just himself there if you overplay the run. You've got to be assignment sound."

The Eagles have faced some quarterbacks this season who have some mobility, like Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, and Joe Burrow, but none of those guys are anywhere near Daniels in terms of dynamic athleticism, so this will be a unique challenge for the defense.

The Eagles have a couple of young, athletic edge rushers in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. It's be interesting to see if Fangio employs a spy in this matchup, and who will be tasked with that assignment.

4) Eagle killer Terry McLaurin

As always, McLaurin is the Commanders' most dangerous and productive receiver, by far.

Commanders receiving Rec Yards YPC TD Terry McLaurin 47 711 15.1 6 Zach Ertz 37 381 10.3 1 Noah Brown 25 351 14.0 1 Austin Ekeler 23 255 11.1 0 Olamide Zaccheaus 22 232 10.5 0 Dyami Brown 13 145 11.2 1





We say this in every Eagles-Commanders preview, but see No. 17 to right? He's waving at you. COVER THAT GUY, and make anyone else beat you.

In 10 career games against the Eagles McLaurin has 58 catches for 847 yards and 4 TDs.

In years past, the Commanders lined him up all over the place, trying to get him matched up against a weak link in the Eagles' secondary, oftentimes against their slot corners. This season, the Eagles don't have as obvious a weak spot in their secondary, as rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have been major upgrades over James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox.

5) Where might the Eagles go Feastin'™️ 🍗

The Commanders' offensive line to begin the season looked like this:

LT LG C RG RT Cornelius Lucas Nick Allegretti Tyler Biadasz Sam Cosmi Andrew Wylie



Overall, I would consider this a slightly above average offensive line. Notes:

• Lucas has dealt with some injuries this season, and the Commanders have had something of a rotation at LT with him and rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman. Both Lucas (ankle) and Coleman (shoulder) are on the injury report this week. Lucas has missed each of the last two games, and Coleman largely held his own against a fearsome Steelers pass rush last week.

• The Commanders have a professional-but-unspectacular interior in Allegretti, Biadasz, and Cosmi.



• I've never thought much of Wylie, who was the Chiefs' starting RT in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. For what it's worth, PFF had him down for 11 sacks allowed in 2023, none so far in 2024. The Eagles tore him apart in Week 4 last season, as he allowed a sack and 7 pressures, per PFF. He had a particularly bad series late in that game. On a 2nd and 10, Haason Reddick sacked Sam Howell for a loss of 7.

On the next play, Wylie false started, putting the Commanders in a 3rd and 22 situation and on that 3rd and 22, Reddick flushed Howell from the pocket, and he was forced to run out of bounds, leading to a punt.

Wylie is susceptible to speed rushers, which the Eagles have in Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, and Nolan Smith.

FeastinMeter™️: 5/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗