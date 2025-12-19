Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the bid at the NFC East title

The Eagles got right in a big way against the Raiders last week, and now need just a win to break a two-decade long curse and claim a second straight NFC East title.

Standing in their way Saturday is the division rival Washington Commanders down in Landover, who came into 2025 with high hopes of giving the Eagles a run for their money, but instead crumbled under injury and regression.

It's a battle between a contending team with work still to do, and another who just needs to get the rest of this season over with.

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for how that will shake out in Week 16...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 16



Eagles (9-5) at Commanders (4-10)

Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET | Northwest Stadium (Landover, MD)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 16 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -6.5 PHI -310

WSH +250 44.5 FanDuel PHI -6.5 PHI -295

WSH +240 44.5 BetRivers PHI -6.5 PHI -305

WSH +235 44 BetMGM PHI -6.5 PHI -285

WSH +230 44.5 Caesars PHI -6.5 PHI -310

WSH +240 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Dec. 16

Jimmy Kempski (9-5)

Eagles 26, Commanders 17

If a moron like me could diagnose exactly how and why the Commanders' season was going to go sideways in 2025, it probably should have been pretty obvious to the folks closer to the team. Understandably though, after the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game last season, DMV residents had high expectations for this season. And then... (fart noise).

They have actually been far worse than anyone could have reasonably predicted, as Jayden Daniels regressed substantially, and was also sidelined by injuries at four different junctures of the season. His season is over, and Marcus Mariota (2-5, with wins over the Raiders and Giants) will finish out the season as the starter, assuming he can stay upright.

Offensively, the Commanders have a decent rushing attack, with a committee approach at running back, and with Mariota making an occasional play with his legs. But their passing attack has not been anywhere near as effective as it was in 2024 when Daniels was special. It doesn't help that Zach Ertz is done for the season with a torn ACL, and starting LT Laremy Tunsil (oblique) won't play.

Defensively, the Commanders have predictably been a mess. They suck against the run, they don't have much of a pass rush, their linebackers can't cover, and they're deep into their corner reserves because of injuries.

If the Commanders haven't already checked out on the season, they're probably going to treat this game like it's their Super Bowl, given how the Eagles destroyed them in the NFC Championship Game last season and let them know about it throughout the game. But quite clearly, they just do not match up with the Eagles' talent on either side of the ball. Divisional games can be tricky, and there is the revenge factor, but give me the Birds comfortably.

MORE: Eagles-Commanders five things to watch

Geoff Mosher (10-4)

Eagles 26, Commanders 20

Sunday's blowout of the Raiders was a nice tune-up for Saturday's game against a bad Commanders team, but even the Commanders are a cut above Las Vegas. The Eagles will try to establish a ground game, as they usually do, and the success of that attempt will determine if they're finally ready to break through on offense or if they're the same inconsistent group from the first 14 weeks of the season.

Regardless, the Eagles should win this game. The question is, will it be a convincing victory that wraps up the NFC East and inspires confidence going forward, or will it be another "win that feels like a loss" that'll only stir more concerns with the Bills up next in Week 17.

Evan Macy (7-6)

Eagles 27, Commanders 19

The Eagles are starting to peak, and if they can put it together in Washington Saturday they might play themselves back into Super Bowl contender conversations. The consistency issues are glaring, so putting two complete games together, even against lesser competition, is imperative.

I was impressed by the defense, allowing just 75 yards — against the Raiders or anyone — is incredible and the momentum the D has created could open things up for the offense. And the offense was finally not mired in second and third and longs all afternoon last Sunday. I expect the defense to take the lead and the offense to look serviceable in a spread-covering win this weekend.

MORE: Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome (8-6)

Eagles 26, Commanders 13

I think the Eagles are right enough now.

The Raiders aren't great, but the Eagles should've been able to level them, and they did just that on Sunday.

The defense dominated, the offense, behind Jalen Hurts, piled up points and played smartly to the wind, and the team overall looked cohesive enough to put away bad teams as it should again.

I don't think they're going to crush the Commanders the same way they did the Raiders, but the Commanders are also a bad football team stretched way too thin at this point in the season. If the Eagles carry over any of the efficiency they had last week, they'll handle their business against Washington without much issue.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports