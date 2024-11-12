Eagles-Commanders Week 11 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed 12 players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis...

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP Limited

TE Dallas Goedert Ankle DNP Limited CB Darius Slay Ankle DNP Limited LB Nakobe Dean Groin DNP Limited LT Jordan Mailata Hamstring Full Full EDGE Bryce Huff Wrist Full Full



Tuesday notes:

• We should first note that the Eagles didn't practice Monday, so all of those statuses are estimations.

• Everyone “practiced” on Tuesday, but it was just a walkthrough, so again just an estimation.



• Mailata was a full participant (estimated). The announcement that the team waived TE Jack Stoll, thus creating an empty roster spot, maybe points toward Mailata being added to the 53-man roster from IR.

