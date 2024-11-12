Eagles-Commanders Week 11 injury report, with analysis

November 12, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed 12 players on their initial injury report.
Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis...
|Player
|Injury
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Status
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|TE Dallas Goedert
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|CB Darius Slay
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|LB Nakobe Dean
|Groin
|DNP
|Limited
|LT Jordan Mailata
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|EDGE Bryce Huff
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
Tuesday notes:
• We should first note that the Eagles didn't practice Monday, so all of those statuses are estimations.
• Everyone “practiced” on Tuesday, but it was just a walkthrough, so again just an estimation.
• Mailata was a full participant (estimated). The announcement that the team waived TE Jack Stoll, thus creating an empty roster spot, maybe points toward Mailata being added to the 53-man roster from IR.
• LT Jordan Mailata (IR): Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson has started in place of Mailata at LT against the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and Cowboys and was up and down, with his best performance coming against the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson. Mailata's 21-day practice window to return from IR was opened on Monday.
• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.
|Player
|Injury
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Status
|CB Marshon Lattimore
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|K Austin Seibert
|Right hip
|DNP
|DNP
|LB Nick Bellore
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RB Brian Robinson
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|C Tyler Biadasz
|Ribs/Thumb/Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|LT Cornelius Lucas
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|RT Andrew Wylie
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|OT Brandon Coleman
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|DE Clelin Ferrell
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|EDGE Dante Fowler
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|CB Noah Igbinoghene
|Thumb
|Full
|Full
|LB Jordan Magee
|Elbow
|Full
|Full
Tuesday notes:
• The Commanders also didn't practice on Monday, so those are all estimations.
• Lattimore may have to wait another week to make his Commanders debut. We'll see.
• Robinson and Lucas have each missed the Commanders' last two games.
• DT Jonathan Allen: Allen has been one of the Commanders' best players over the last eight years, and always had good battles with the Eagles' interior offensive linemen. His season is over with a pectoral tear.
