November 12, 2024

Eagles-Commanders Week 11 injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Commanders RB Brian Robinson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders listed 12 players on their initial injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis...

Player Injury Mon TuesWed Status 
WR DeVonta SmithHamstringDNP Limited 
TE Dallas Goedert Ankle DNP Limited   
CB Darius Slay Ankle DNP Limited   
LB Nakobe Dean Groin DNP Limited   
LT Jordan Mailata Hamstring Full Full   
EDGE Bryce Huff Wrist Full Full   


Tuesday notes:

• We should first note that the Eagles didn't practice Monday, so all of those statuses are estimations.

• Everyone “practiced” on Tuesday, but it was just a walkthrough, so again just an estimation.

• Mailata was a full participant (estimated). The announcement that the team waived TE Jack Stoll, thus creating an empty roster spot, maybe points toward Mailata being added to the 53-man roster from IR.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LT Jordan Mailata (IR): Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson has started in place of Mailata at LT against the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, and Cowboys and was up and down, with his best performance coming against the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson. Mailata's 21-day practice window to return from IR was opened on Monday. 

WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.

S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status 
CB Marshon LattimoreHamstringDNP DNP 
K Austin Seibert Right hip DNP DNP   
LB Nick Bellore  KneeDNP DNP   
RB Brian Robinson Hamstring Limited Limited   
C Tyler Biadasz Ribs/Thumb/Foot Limited Limited   
LT Cornelius Lucas Ankle Limited Limited   
RT Andrew Wylie Shoulder Limited Limited   
OT Brandon Coleman Shoulder Limited Limited   
DE Clelin Ferrell Knee Limited Limited   
EDGE Dante Fowler Groin Full Full   
CB Noah Igbinoghene Thumb Full Full   
LB Jordan Magee Elbow Full Full   


Tuesday notes:

• The Commanders also didn't practice on Monday, so those are all estimations.

• Lattimore may have to wait another week to make his Commanders debut. We'll see.

• Robinson and Lucas have each missed the Commanders' last two games.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DT Jonathan Allen: Allen has been one of the Commanders' best players over the last eight years, and always had good battles with the Eagles' interior offensive linemen. His season is over with a pectoral tear.

