Eagles-Commanders Week 18 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders very healthy at this point in the season, and many of their players will get even healthier as the Birds plan on resting starters in this matchup. The Commanders' season is long since over, and they have already shut down a bunch of their most important players for the year.

Here are the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives, with analysis.





The Eagles elevated LS Charley Hughlett and DB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad for this matchup.

• RT Lane Johnson: This will be the seventh straight game that Johnson will miss. Lisfranc injuries are tough, and it does make sense to put him in bubble wrap until the playoffs.



• LB Nakobe Dean: Dean injured his hamstring against the Commanders Week 16. He left the game and did not return. Vic Fangio said that Dean avoided a serious injury that would keep him out long-term. To be determined if he'll be good to go for the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.



• iDL Jalen Carter: Carter had a procedure on both shoulders, missed three games, and then returned last weekend against the Bills. He had a major impact on that game, blocking a PAT and sacking Josh Allen. He'll get another week to rest those shoulders as well as his listed "hip" injury.



• EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Phillips injured his ankle against the Bills and left the game, but returned.



• TE Dallas Goedert: Goedert appeared on the practice report with a knee injury this week, as he has at other times this season.



• S Marcus Epps: It was revealed late in the week that Epps was suffering from concussion-like symptoms.



• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson is the only player among the inactives who wasn't already ruled out on Friday, but he hasn't looked healthy all season so his inclusion makes sense.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He is eligible to come off of IR, though Fangio said a couple weeks ago that he wasn't ready. Marcus Epps has started in Makuba's absence.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.