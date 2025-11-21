Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Dallas Week

The Eagles are playing some outright dominant defense, and have taken that surge to the top of the NFC at 8-2.

Now they have the rival Cowboys up next on the road in Dallas, after clearing out arguably the last tough stretch of their schedule with back-to-back wins over the Packers and Lions.

Jalen Hurts and the offense are still leaving a lot to be desired, but will this Sunday start to turn the corner for them, while the team overall stays on its hot streak and completes a possible season sweep of Dallas?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for how Week 12 (and Kelly Green Week) will go...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 12



Eagles (7-2) at Cowboys (4-5-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 12 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 PHI -198

DAL +164 49.5 FanDuel PHI -3.5 PHI -190

DAL +160 49.5 BetRivers PHI -3.5 PHI -215

DAL +170 49.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 PHI -210

DAL +170 49.5 Hard Rock Bet PHI -3.5 PHI -200

DAL +165 49

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 18

Jimmy Kempski (8-2)

Eagles 24, Cowboys 16

I'm seeing a whole lot of people picking the Cowboys in this matchup, which I understand. They have an explosive offense, an improving defense, players returning from injury in bulk, and the latest impression people have of them is when they beat up on another team on national television on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are straight up boring. Their offense is lost at the moment, and they'll be without arguably their best player (Lane Johnson) and possibly also starting C Cam Jurgens.

The most common reasoning the Cowboys will beat the Eagles, from what I've seen? CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are going to tear Adoree' Jackson apart. Jackson has been fine, and he's getting protected by a master schemer in Vic Fangio. He's just not anywhere near the same category as Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean, who are having All Pro-like seasons. Their defense has been dominant of late, and I believe that will continue.

The Eagles win unsatisfyingly, as usual.

MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Cowboys

Evan Macy (7-3)

Eagles 24, Cowboys 14

Every time I doubt the Eagles — like I did last week when I picked the Lions — they prove me wrong. So I'll stop doubting them. Their defense has been elite and is fully healthy. The offense is battling injury and consistency issues. But if the defense can hold the Cowboys under 20 points, the Birds' offense should be able to do enough against one of the worst defenses in the game in Dallas.

I expect to see the Eagles feel a little more comfortable with the football and if they can establish the run, without Lane Johnson and possibly Cam Jurgens, they'll be able to take a big leap forward toward locking up the NFC East early.

Geoff Mosher (7-3)

Cowboys 24, Eagles 20

The Eagles have the far better defense. The Cowboys have the far better offense. But the thing is, the Cowboys shouldn't have the far better offense. Pound for pound, the Eagles have as many – if not more – offensive weapons and good o-linemen as the Cowboys do, they're just not being utilized right or playing at the expected level.

The question here is if Dallas can score 24 or more points, because that would make it very difficult on an Eagles team that's really struggling offensively. The Eagles have beaten two very impressive opponents the past two weeks, but I'm just not sure they can ask their defense to save the day three weeks straight.

If the Eagles pull this out, I can't see myself picking against them for the rest of the season.

MORE: Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome (6-4)

Eagles 19, Cowboys 10

At this point, I have my faith that the Eagles' defense is going to stay on its heater and shut the Cowboys down.

The offense, though, I still saw a disjointed mess against Detroit, and I don't see what a week and a weaker team is going to do to remedy that other than maybe tack on a couple more long Jake Elliott field goals.

Right now, you have the back-half 2024 Eagles defense fused with the back-half 2023 Eagles offense.

That defense will win out again, but it's going to come with the inescapable feeling that this game really should be a 30-point blowout.

It won't, though. The Eagles' defense will have to make like three more stops within the two-minute warning again to take this.

