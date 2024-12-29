Eagles-Cowboys Week 17 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys listed 12 players on their initial injury report (again, not including resting players), but they also have a bunch of their best and most important players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives, with analysis...

On Saturday the Eagles signed QB Ian Book to the active roster, activated DE Bryce Huff from IR, elevated RB Tyrion Davis-Price and LB Dallas Gant for the game, waived DE Charles Harris, and placed WR Britain Covey on IR.

Book will be the Eagles' emergency quarterback.

• QB Jalen Hurts: In case you've been living under a rock this week, Hurts won't play against the Cowboys. Kenny Pickett will get the start.



• LB Nakobe Dean: When Dean was injured against the Commanders last Sunday Oren Burks filled in. Expect Burks to start against the Cowboys.



• RB Will Shipley: Shipley was concussed on a special teams play last Sunday. As noted above, Davis-Price will be the RB3 against the Cowboys.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • TE Dallas Goedert (IR): Goedert has 38 catches on 46 targets for 441 yards and 2 TDs this season. He doesn't have high volume stats, but he has been an efficient receiver when the ball has come his way, averaging 9.6 yards per target. Grant Calcaterra has started in Goedert's absence, and E.J. Jenkins was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Goedert is eligible to return from IR after the Eagles' matchup with the Cowboys. • EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career. • WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Cooper DeJean will return punts.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower-body injury during practice and landed on IR.





Nothing super noteworthy here:

Again, most of the Cowboys' best players are on IR (shown below).

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.