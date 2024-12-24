More Sports:

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 17

How much are NFL power rankings across the internet penalizing the Eagles after their loss to the Commanders?

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
122424JalenHurts Peter Casey/Imagn Images

How concussed is Jalen Hurts?

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 16 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

NFL.com: 4th

Jalen Hurts was just 1-for-4 passing when he left Sunday's game against Washington for good with a concussion, five minutes in. Saquon Barkley had a 68-yard TD after Hurts left the game, but the run lanes were mostly smaller with Kenny Pickett under center. Twelve of Barkley's 25 carries after Hurts left went for 1 yard or less. Another big loss Sunday was C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had an interception but was tossed after his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Following CJGJ's exit, the Commanders went touchdown, touchdown, interception, touchdown in the game's final 18 minutes. Even the kick coverage stunk. So, one week after I bumped the Eagles up to No. 1, their starting QB is in the concussion protocol, their defense made some surprising mistakes and their pursuit of the NFC's No. 1 seed might have gone up in smoke. Ah, the old Edholm Curse claimed another victim. Assuming Hurts is OK for the long term, Philadelphia remains a title contender, but Sunday's setback raised some potential concerns.

#JimmySays: There are big concerns if Kenny Pickett has to remain the quarterback for the foreseeable future, but the Eagles win that game going away if Hurts remains in the game, in my opinion.

ESPN: 3rd

Rookie of the year: Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell

Mitchell, the Eagles' first-round pick, is in contention for Rookie Defensive Player of the Year. He is tied for eighth with 10 passes defensed despite being targeted just 61 times. Quarterbacks are completing 56% of their throws in his direction while averaging 6.4 yards per target. A key figure for the league's No. 2 passing defense, Mitchell has allowed one touchdown in 906 snaps. The only thing that's missing from his résumé is interceptions (zero).

#JimmySays: You would think that Mitchell would have no chance in hell of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with no INTs, but the defensive rookie field this year is extremely weak. He could do it if he picks off a pass or two the final two weeks of the season.

USA Today: 6th

This dip is less the result of dropping a game on the road to a quality Commanders team and more a function of the uncertainty currently clouding QB Jalen Hurts' (concussion) availability – similar to what the Chiefs were dealing with a week ago when Mahomes injured his ankle. Regardless, Philly is a near lock for the No. 2 seed and, assuming Hurts is back soon, could very much be vying for a second Super Bowl berth in three seasons.

#JimmySays: I'm not going to pretend like I've been shrunken down into a mini submarine and sent into Hurts' brain to get an extensive look at exactly how concussed he is, but it does not seem like it's severe.

Yahoo: 1st

The Eagles' chances of getting the No. 1 seed are pretty low now because they're behind two NFC North teams with two games to go. That stings. But the Eagles are still good enough to go on the road and win the NFC championship game at whichever team gets the No. 1 seed.

#JimmySays: It's surprising to see that someone still has the Eagles in the top spot, though I certainly agree that they are capable of beating the Lions or Vikings on the road, should they advance to the NFC Championship Game.

CBS: 6th

Losing Jalen Hurts to a concussion against Washington hurt, but the defense let them down as well. They have to get back on track after Jayden Daniels carved them up.

#JimmySays: The defense forced five turnovers. 🤷‍♂️

PFT: 5th

They need to get Jalen Hurts back, ASAP.

#JimmySays: I have third-degree burns from this 🔥 analysis.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

  1. Week 1: 7.2
  2. Week 2: 5.7 📈
  3. Week 3: 9.2 📉
  4. Week 4: 5.8 📈
  5. Week 5: 12.3 📉
  6. Week 6: 11.5 📈
  7. Week 7: 12.5 📉
  8. Week 8: 10.3 📈
  9. Week 9: 9.5 📈
  10. Week 10: 8.0 📈
  11. Week 11: 5.7 📈
  12. Week 12: 4.3 📈
  13. Week 13: 3.0 📈
  14. Week 14: 3.0 😐
  15. Week 15: 2.3 📈
  16. Week 16: 1.3 📈
  17. Week 17: 4.2 📉
MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary, Week 17

Jimmy Kempski
