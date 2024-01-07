More Sports:

January 07, 2024

Source: The amended Eagles-Falcons trade for DT Kentavius Street

The draft picks conditions on the Eagles' Kentavius Street trade with the Falcons are now known.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
2011_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Kentavius-Street.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Kentavius Street was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Atlanta Falcons.

Back in late October, the Philadelphia Eagles traded DT Kentavius Street and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2024. However, that was a conditional pick swap, in that the trade would only be official when Street played in six games for Atlanta.

Street played in five games for the Falcons — and actually started in all five of them — before injuring his pectoral muscle and landing on injured reserve. Street will not reach the six-game threshold needed for the trade to conditions to be triggered. The Eagles will keep their seventh-round pick in 2025, and the Falcons will keep their sixth-round pick in 2024.

What was not reported when the trade initially happened is that if Street did not play in six games, the Eagles would instead get the Falcons' seventh-round pick in 2025.

In other words, the trade is Street for the Falcons' seventh-round pick in 2025. Got it? Cool.

In 8 games (1 start) with the Eagles, Street had 4 tackles and 0 sacks. In 5 games with the Falcons, Street had 14 tackles and 1 sack.

The Eagles are currently are projected to have 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are currently projected to have 8 picks in the 2025 draft.

