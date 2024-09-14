National picks roundup: Will the Eagles top the Falcons in Week 2 homecoming?

The Eagles are coming back to the Linc on Monday night, fresh off an opening win over the Packers and getting set to face Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.

Here's a roundup of how the national beats and analysts are feeling about it...

• NFL.com: Eagles 33, Falcons 24

NFL.com's panel took the Eagles across the board. Both teams had their issues in Week 1, but facing Kirk Cousins in primetime? Yeah, Brooke Cersosimo went Eagles:

Both teams boast a bevy of offensive playmakers, and I give the Falcons the edge on defense, as they held the Steelers out of the end zone in Week 1 while the Eagles allowed seven plays of 20-plus yards and nearly 30 points to Green Bay. But I'll take Hurts over Cousins any day and twice on Monday, when this game will be played at The Linc. [NFL.com]

• ESPN: Eagles 27, Falcons 13

ESPN's panel is also universally Eagles, with analytics writer Seth Walder taking the bet that Bryce Huff will show up Monday night:

Huff posts a 20% pass rush win rate and gets his first sack as an Eagle. Huff didn't have a great first game -- 14.3% PRWR and one tackle -- but it seemed like he struggled with grip on the field in Sao Paulo. That's tough for a speed rusher. [ESPN]

• CBS Sports: Eagles 27, Falcons 24

More rest and a more efficient offense are the Eagles' advantages over Atlanta, writes Pete Prisco:

The Eagles will have extra rest here after playing last Friday when they beat Green Bay. The Falcons were lifeless on offense against the Steelers, while the Eagles moved it at will against the Packers. That will continue here. Kirk Cousins will be better than a week ago, but not quite what the Falcons need to win it. [CBS Sports]

• The Athletic: Falcons, against the spread

The Eagles have the advantage, especially when it comes to running back with Saquon Barkley, but when it comes to the 6.5-point spread, Vic Tafur thinks the Falcons are the play here:

Barkley will do more great things against a decent Falcons front, but if the Eagles want to cover this sizable number, Jalen Hurts will have to play better than he did against the Packers. The Falcons have a formidable pass rush with Grady Jarrett and now Matthew Judon in the fold. We are on the Falcons because they will bounce back offensively this week. While most of the social media film experts think Cousins wasn’t pushing off his foot due to his old Achilles injury, it’s also true T.J. Watt was in his lap within milliseconds and that Cousins could have the same rust/few reps disease that every other bad Week 1 QB had. Cousins is a smart cookie with some real playmakers, and the Eagles give up some big plays. Take the points. [The Athletic]

• Pro Football Talk (NBC Sports): Eagles

Mike Florio and Chris Simms don't like Kirk Cousins in this situation either.

Kirk Cousins doesn’t trust his right leg. Which could cause the Falcons to not trust Cousins, sooner than later. Florio: Eagles, 28-20. Simms: Eagles, 30-21. [NBC Sports]

• Bleacher Report: Eagles 27, Falcons 20

Kirk Cousins can't catch a break this week. From B/R analyst Gary Davenport:

"Frankly, I'm a little surprised this spread isn't bigger after Kirk Cousins looked closer to 76 than 36 in his Falcons debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers," Davenport joked. "Yes, Philly's problems in the secondary don't appear to have exactly been fixed. But the offense was rolling against Green Bay, and if the front seven can get any pressure on Cousins (he looked less mobile than me a week ago—and that takes some effort), the Eagles defense could take over the game. "Unless half the Eagles went on a three-day bender in Brazil after beating the Packers, Philadelphia will cruise in prime time in its actual home opener." [B/R]

• Sporting News: Eagles 31, Falcons 21

The Eagles' offense had its bumps, but it's the more complete group. Wrote Bill Bender:

The Falcons are suddenly in danger of falling to 0-2 with Kirk Cousins, who threw two interceptions in Week 1. The Eagles appear to be a more complete offense around Jalen Hurts. Saquon Barkley (132 total yards) and Bijan Robinson (113 total yards) are exciting all-purpose playmakers. Cousins is 3-10 as a starter on Monday Night Football, but he has won three of the past four starts. [Sporting News]

