Eagles film review: DeVonta Smith, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, and Johnny Wilson

Before we completely close the book on the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, let's take one last look at a few unheralded players and/or plays that helped the Birds start 1-0.

DeVonta Smith's fourth down conversion in the first half

During the summer it was clear that DeVonta Smith was going to play more in the slot than he typically has. He made a bunch of clutch catches, most notably on the Eagles' final drive of the game. So to be clear, his night wasn't "unheralded."

But he also made a big play on a 4th and 3 in the second quarter that Kellen Moore singled out during his Tuesday presser.

"He's got great spatial awareness, great feel for the game," Kellen Moore said, when asked on Tuesday what skills he saw in Smith to play in the slot. "I think when you play inside as a receiver, there's a lot more variables. There's a nickel on top of you, but there's a safety, there's backers. You've got to have the awareness to kind of see -- have great spatial awareness to recognize all those aspects and see how those moving pieces change the picture for you.